When it comes to the final NFL game of the 2025-26 season, sports fans and bettors will be able to wager on spread, money line, total and player props like most contests. However, there will also be novelty props available for those interested when the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8 in Super Bowl 60. These props range from coin toss result to Gatorade color.

Here's a look at some of our favorite novelty props for Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks vs. Patriots with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl 60 novelty prop bets

Total players to have a pass attempt: Over 2.5 (+160)

We already know both quarterbacks will be attempting a pass, so this is really about whether you think there will be some trickery involved on a double pass. The Seahawks had Cooper Kupp throw one pass during the regular season as the only non-QB to attempt a pass for their team. The Patriots had receiver Elfton Chism attempt a pass in the postseason but did not have a non-QB attempt a pass in the regular season. Mike Vrabel played for the Patriots during their early Super Bowl runs and was part of some trickery where he caught touchdown passes despite being a linebacker. But there's another angle here as well. What if Sam Darnold or Drake Maye gets hurt or has to come out for a play or two? We could see a backup quarterback throw a pass, which would still qualify as Over 2.5 players attempting a pass since it's not position specific. I think these odds should be closer to 50-50 since we're guaranteed to have two players throw a pass, so I'll take the additional bonus and think there's at least one or two moments of a gimmick play being run.

Jersey number of first touchdown scorer: Under 10.5 (+120)

If this number was up to 11.5, you'd see a much greater lean to the Under because it would include Seahawks star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, we're already getting a sizable group at Under 10.5 with Maye, Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Kenneth Walker and Cooper Kupp. Both Patriots running backs, JSN, A.J. Barner, Rashid Shaheed and Hunter Henry are the most notable players on the Over 10.5 side, but how much scoring will there actually be in this game given the defenses on display? As with the first novelty prop, I think this line should be closer to 50-50, so I'll take the additional payout on the Under.

First Gatorade color poured on winning head coach: Blue (+250)

As far as options go, "Blue" is tied with "Orange" as the most likely Gatorade color being poured on the winning head coach. It's important to note this is the first color to be poured and only pours on the head coach count toward this market. Blue is the lone common color between the Seahawks and Patriots, so it's easy to roll the dice on that being the first color. If you really think Seattle will be all over New England, "Yellow/Lime or Green" is +275 and you're technically getting two colors.

Seahawks to attempt a pass on or inside Patriots' 1-yard line: Yes (+550)

We've all had our fill of Malcolm Butler highlights over these last two weeks, and there's a possibility this market could cause some headaches for oddsmakers if a Seahawks running back gets stuffed on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line and the officials don't necessarily give bettors a favorable spot. If we were to get a few additional yards at lower odds, I'd be a lot more confident going into this market. For the sake of fun and history potentially repeating itself, this is a nice novelty prop to consider.