The 2025-26 NFL season will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 8 when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 60. The Seahawks finished the regular season 14-3 and were the NFC's No. 1 seed, knocking off the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs to reach the big game. The Patriots also finished 14-3 but were the AFC's No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos on the way to the title game.

While there may not be any true superstar on either side of the ball, there will be plenty of high-profile players looking to make their mark on the biggest stage when Seattle and New England fight for the title. Here's a look at our favorite Seahawks vs. Patriots prop bets for Super Bowl 60 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots game forecast, bet recommendations and player prop projections, visit SportsLine.

Seahawks vs. Patriots best prop bets in Super Bowl 60

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 94.5 receiving yards

JSN is projected to rack up 112.2 receiving yards in Sunday's game, and even if he faces tougher looks from the Patriots in form of bracketing and double coverages, the Seahawks have always found a way to get their best skill player involved. He went Over this particular line in 11 of the 17 regular season games, hitting 100+ receiving yards nine times. He struggled against the 49ers with just 19 receiving yards but bounced back nicely against the Rams with 153 receiving yards and a touchdown. Smith-Njigba should have a major impact in this game and is a nice anytime touchdown scorer option as well at -110.

Drake Maye Under 220.5 passing yards

This is another 4-star play, according to the SportsLine model, with Maye projected for just 176.4 passing yards. The Patriots second-year quarterback went Under this line just three times during the regular season but has finished with back-to-back Unders after failing to get the passing game going against the Texans and Broncos. Weather conditions in Denver clearly had an impact, but Seattle's defense is one of the best in the league. The Seahawks ranked 10th in passing yards allowed per game during the regular season and were first in scoring defense. While Maye could be limited in the air, it might be worth backing him to top his rushing yards mark at 38.5. Although he's projected for just 22.9 rush yards, he did log 66 rush yards against the Chargers and 65 against the Broncos in the postseason.

Sam Darnold Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

The model projects Darnold, who joined Seattle in free agency on a three-year, $100.5 million deal, to log 2.2 passing touchdowns in Sunday's game. Darnold threw for three scores against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, and he's gone Over 1.5 passing touchdowns in nine games this year including the playoffs. The Patriots ranked ninth in passing yards allowed per game during the regular season and only allowed two passing touchdowns across their three playoff games but none of those quarterbacks were operating at Darnold's level.

Rhamondre Stevenson Under 49.5 rushing yards

Stevenson has been on fire to close this season. The running back was seemingly on the way out of this backfield with the explosiveness of TreVeyon Henderson but might've played his way into getting the lion's share of a split going forward. Stevenson averaged 9.6 yards per carry across his final four regular season games, and has topped this line in each of his three playoff games. However, the model projects him for just 47.5 rushing yards against Seattle's elite defense. The Seahawks ranked third in the regular season in rushing yards allowed per game and will likely look to take Stevenson out of this game and force Maye to beat them through the air.

Rashid Shaheed 50+ receiving yards or 20+ rushing yards

DraftKings is offering some special props for the big game and I like this one in particular given Shaheed's role in Seattle's offense. The model doesn't have any rushing or receiving projections for the speedster but the Seahawks want him to be involved to create some explosiveness in the offense. That means end-arounds, deep shots and trick plays with Shaheed at the center of it all. It only takes one play for this prop to cash, and Shaheed would've paid this off if it was available in both playoff games.