The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are both looking to recover from Week 1 losses when they meet in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13, while the Dolphins got stunned by the Indianapolis Colts 33-8. Here's a look at some of our favorite player prop bets for Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 2.

Top Patriots vs. Dolphins props:

Tyreek Hill Under 65.5 receiving yards (-114)

TreVeyon Henderson Over 37.5 rushing yards (-109)

De'Von Achane Over 63.5 rushing yards (-110)

Even with Jaylen Waddle potentially missing this contest with an injury, Hill doesn't seem to be in the right place for Miami. He only managed 40 receiving yards against the Colts, a team that ranked 26th in passing yards allowed per game a year ago. The Patriots have been burned by Hill a few times, but they've generally managed to keep him quiet in these contests. Throw in the bad vibes and off-field distractions, and I see another lackluster performance from Miami's mercurial star receiver in Week 2.

The Dolphins actually only allowed 3.9 yards per carry to the Colts in Week 1, so they do present a challenge for Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 2. The Patriots seem content to operate this backfield like a committee, but the Ohio State rookie was clearly more explosive than the veteran in Week 1, and I think head coach Mike Vrabel will turn him loose in Week 2. Henderson should see more carries in this game, and it only takes one sizable run to go past this relatively low line.

The Patriots have done a good job bottling up Achane over the last two seasons. In three games against New England, the Dolphins running back has combined for 55 yards. However, Achane is now the clear lead back in Miami and should see a larger workload than he has in the past. The Dolphins are probably going to take the ball out of Tua Tagovailoa's hands a bit in this game and try to control the contest more on the ground. New England didn't yield much to Ashton Jeanty in Week 1, but Achane has a speed gear the rookie running back doesn't. I think Achane can rip off a couple big runs to go past this line.