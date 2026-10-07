Last week on Monday Night Football, the Falcons' Brian Robinson found the end zone three times, a career performance. Robinson rushed 14 times for 62 yards in the process, averaging 4.4 yards per tote, but came through for anyone who backed him to find the end zone against the Saints on sports betting sites. Trade the NFL at Kalshi, where new users get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

This week, Robinson and the Falcons take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football at home in Atlanta. Betting apps aren't sold on a repeat, but it could mean a lucrative payday for anyone who backs him. In fact, Robinson is +210 to score at any point during the game (he's already averaging one score per game this season), +1900 to score twice, and a whopping +12500 to score three times.

Sure, Robinson only has 26 career touchdowns, but a $100 bet on three touchdowns would pay back a colossal $12,500. Trade the NFL at Polymarket, which offers a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

And we're not saying you should, but if you parlay three Brian Robinson touchdowns with two Bijan Robinson scores, which happened on Monday Night Football, it would pay +44658 this week. That means if you bet $100, it would pay back $44,658, enough for most cars.

The Ravens have allowed six rushing touchdowns in four games this season, an average of 1.5 per game. The Titans' Tony Pollard scored against Baltimore last Sunday. The Ravens gave up two rushing scores to the Cowboys in Rio one week prior.