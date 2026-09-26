Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is emerging as the favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP award through his first two games. Allen has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns on 40 of 60 passing, while also recording 92 yards and four touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts.

Allen enters Week 3 with -140 odds (risk $100 to win $171.42) to score a touchdown on Sunday against the Chargers. There are hundreds of Week 2 NFL player props available at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as Week 3 NFL spreads for some of this week's biggest matchups like Chargers vs. Bills, Raiders vs. Saints and Bengals vs. Steelers. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet with the latest DraftKings promo code right here:

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Week 3 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Josh Allen, Bills QB, Over 238.5 passing yards

Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened the new Highmark Stadium in perfect fashion during a 41-31 win against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The former NFL MVP threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 31 passing, while also recording 69 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Allen has surpassed his projected total for passing yards in four of his last five games and is averaging 280 yards during that span. SportsLine predicts Allen will throw for 277.6 yards on average against the Chargers on Sunday, which would easily clear his posted total of 238.5 passing yards.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB, anytime TD

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was more of a passing threat in a Week 2 Sunday Night Football overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. Mahomes threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns on 32 of 47 passing, one week after being limited to 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 15 of 27 passing.

The two-time NFL MVP was a running threat in his Week 1 debut, recording 23 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts and is coming off a career-best five rushing touchdowns in 2025. SportsLine projects Mahomes will score an anytime touchdown during Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR, anytime TD

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a crucial factor in his team's 20-6 road win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. Chase recorded seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns, including a toe-tapper in the end zone during the second quarter.

Chase has recorded 56 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns and is averaging 7.0 receptions, 85.9 yards and 0.8 touchdowns in eight games against the AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh Steelers entering Sunday's matchup. SportsLine projects Chase will score an anytime touchdown in Week 3.

Derrick Henry, Ravens RB, Over 88.5 rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry enters Week 3 with 212 yards and four touchdowns on 40 rushing attempts. Henry recorded 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Week 1 and 68 yards and one touchdown on 16 rushing attempts in Week 2.

The 32-year-old has recorded 178 yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts and is averaging 89.0 yards and 1.5 touchdowns in two games against the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Sunday's matchup. Henry has also exceeded his rushing yards market in each of his last five road games. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting that Henry will finish with 102.7 receiving yards against the Cowboys on Sunday.