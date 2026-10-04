Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs willed his team to victory during a 31-24 win against the New York Jets in Week 3. Gibbs finished with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts, as well as seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

The former Alabama standout has scored at least one touchdown in all of his first three games of the 2026 season and is priced at (-320) to score again in the Lions' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

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Week 4 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB, Over 92.5 rushing yards

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was kept out of the end zone for the first time this season during a 19-17 win against the rival Houston Texans in Week 3. Taylor recorded 68 yards on 23 rushing attempts, having previously recorded 98 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 and 92 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2.

Taylor has exceeded his rushing yards market in three of his last games facing teams with a losing record, as the Commanders enter at 1-2, and is averaging 130.8 rushing yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Taylor will record 104.3 rushing yards on average against Washington, which would exceed his market total of 92.5.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been back to form despite being just nine months removed from ACL surgery. Mahomes has thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his first three games, which includes 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 24 passing in last Sunday's win against the Miami Dolphins.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP has also exceeded his projected market for passing touchdowns three times in his last five games and has thrown for multiple touchdowns in 11 of his 15 career games against the Raiders. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Mahomes will throw for two touchdowns against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions RB, Over 35.5 receiving yards

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been the driving force for Detroit's offense scoring a total six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving). Gibbs is leading the team in rushing yards with 307 on 65 carries and is second behind All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in receiving with 18 receptions for 156 yards through his first three games.

The former Alabama standout has exceeded his receiving market in seven of his last 11 games when Detroit is favored, entering at -2.5 odds, and is averaging 42.9 receiving yards in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Gibbs will record 49.7 receiving yards on average against the Panthers.

Week 4 NFL prediction market prices

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