The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. Our NFL model simulates each game thousands of times and has performed extremely well on top rated spread, total and money line picks, going 72-47, 60.5% (+18.5 units) in NFL betting from '22-24. 

In Week 2 we went 4-0 ATS favoring the top teams Green Bay, Buffalo, Baltimore and Detroit all by well over 10 points. 

Our model is different than most. We don't try to accurately forecast who is going to cover. Over two decades, we have reverse engineered oddsmakers' models which has resulted in 85-90% of our projections being virtually identical to the oddsmaker's lines. When top sportsbooks' lines differ from ours, we know they are likely manipulating a line to generate monetary value or minimize risk. And more often than not, betting a line that is statistically sound is the better side.

Power Rankings

Scroll down below to see all teams ranked #1 to #32 based on the SIM% along with our latest projected win totals, % chance of winning their division, making the playoffs, and winning the Super Bowl. After tonight's two Monday Night Football games we will update and make our best Futures picks.

But I thought it would be more interesting to sort teams by their Power Ranking vs their Strength of Schedule the Rest of the Season (SOS ROS) and see what type of potential good betting insights we can derive by looking at this metric. If/when the betting lines are based on a team's power ranking but their SOS ROS Rank is much lower/easier (Buffalo) or much higher/harder (Chicago) than their Power Rank you can identify great futures values, which we will specifically pinpoint in our post-MNF double header update.

TEAMSIM%SOS ROSPWRSOSDIFFOUTLOOK BASED ON STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
Buffalo Bills71.8%45.2%130+29Take every over, no one else in the division is remotely close
San Francisco 49ers54.0%44.0%1232+20Can withstand early season injuries to Kittle, Purdy
Baltimore Ravens71.4%49.4%219+17They can win by 24 pts, put up 41 vs CLE with Henry at 23 yards, 1 fumble
Tampa Bay Buccaneers58.1%48.1%822+14We will see if road excellence continues tonight in Houston
Los Angeles Chargers55.8%48.3%1021+11They are 3rd in the AFC West in power ranking, but the favorite because of SOS
Kansas City Chiefs59.3%50.9%615+9Playoff% drops below 50% if they lose the Giants in Week 3
Seattle Seahawks51.6%47.4%1625+9Still a solid bet to win 9 games and win division at +900
Atlanta Falcons45.6%46.7%2028+8Pass rush won huge game vs MIN, schedule gets easier, playoff% went from 7 to 22%
Green Bay Packers70.3%51.8%410+6Not only best team in the division, they have the easiest schedule
Denver Broncos57.7%50.9%914+5Road defense allowed +7.3 more last season and +17 more after 2 games this season
Jacksonville Jaguars40.8%47.0%2227+5Love snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
New Orleans Saints40.0%45.7%2429+5Jumped from last to 24th in pwr rank after 2 competitive losses
Houston Texans49.4%48.9%1720+3TBD MNF
Indianapolis Colts43.2%47.5%2124+3Our pre-season best AFC South bet is now the betting favorite in the division
Philadelphia Eagles70.7%54.0%35+2Almost seem to enjoy winning ugly
Washington Commanders58.8%52.5%78+1Unrealistic Jayden expectations and RB depth issues but overall they are fine
Tennessee Titans32.8%45.1%3031+1Cam Ward can't play defense
Detroit Lions68.7%54.5%53-2Do 50% of what they did at home vs CHI on MNF at Baltimore and that'll be a big deal
Pittsburgh Steelers54.5%52.2%119-2Hall of Fame names (Rodgers, Watt) who couldn't be more average
Los Angeles Rams52.7%51.2%1412-2Matt Stafford loving Davante Adams as much as Rodgers used to (13 targets)
Arizona Cardinals47.7%50.2%1917-2Undeservedly favored on road at SF in week 3
New York Jets38.9%47.5%2523-2Ridiculous that people didn't realize Fields' WK1 was his ceiling, not his average
New England Patriots36.2%47.1%2926-3A must win in WK3 vs PIT to prove they aren't as bad as we say they are
Cincinnati Bengals52.0%53.6%156-9Burrow to Browning drop-off not as gigantic as you might think but oddsmakers killed them
Las Vegas Raiders37.9%49.6%2718-9TBD MNF
Dallas Cowboys48.7%52.8%187-11Yesterday was a classic because they aren't much better than the Giants
Minnesota Vikings53.4%56.2%131-12Severe letdown by J.J. McCarthy… INTs are OK if they come with 3 TDs
Miami Dolphins38.3%51.0%2613-13Playoff% dropped from 37% preseason to 10% and it's only going to get worse
Carolina Panthers30.9%50.3%3216-16Wins will be tough to come by as the newly crowned worst team in the league
Cleveland Browns31.7%51.5%3111-20You know you are bad when you outgain opponents by a solid margin and lose both
Chicago Bears40.2%55.0%232-21Think the '85 Bears could play better defense right now than the '25 Bears
New York Giants36.6%54.4%284-24Giants fans should want losses where young players look great, but still in Top 3 draft spot

Below is our Power Ranking sorted #1 to #32.

PWRRANKED #1 TO #32WINSWIN DIVPLAYOFFSUPER BOWL
1Buffalo Bills13.999.12%99.90%26.38%
2Baltimore Ravens11.473.85%94.52%14.46%
3Philadelphia Eagles11.877.71%92.41%14.37%
4Green Bay Packers12.374.90%97.27%17.40%
5Detroit Lions10.013.01%64.08%5.77%
6Kansas City Chiefs9.018.76%56.18%1.88%
7Washington Commanders9.117.35%46.79%1.70%
8Tampa Bay Buccaneers10.682.74%86.59%3.50%
9Denver Broncos9.529.70%66.30%2.38%
10Los Angeles Chargers9.944.91%75.93%2.43%
11Pittsburgh Steelers8.612.57%50.83%1.40%
12San Francisco 49ers10.644.50%77.21%2.22%
13Minnesota Vikings9.211.91%45.17%0.99%
14Los Angeles Rams9.832.67%59.78%1.26%
15Cincinnati Bengals8.813.49%50.59%0.87%
16Seattle Seahawks8.510.23%31.23%0.46%
17Houston Texans7.917.04%34.11%0.46%
18Dallas Cowboys8.24.82%24.66%0.30%
19Arizona Cardinals8.812.59%37.50%0.34%
20Atlanta Falcons7.810.15%22.39%0.15%
21Indianapolis Colts9.962.81%78.69%0.74%
22Jacksonville Jaguars7.717.55%30.37%0.25%
23Chicago Bears5.80.18%2.60%0.02%
24New Orleans Saints6.86.51%10.66%0.05%
25New York Jets6.30.11%7.51%0.03%
26Miami Dolphins6.40.30%9.61%0.01%
27Las Vegas Raiders7.56.63%24.89%0.11%
28New York Giants4.70.11%0.77%0.00%
29New England Patriots6.90.47%14.06%0.05%
30Tennessee Titans5.42.61%5.40%0.01%
31Cleveland Browns4.60.10%1.12%0.00%
32Carolina Panthers4.50.60%0.91%0.00%

