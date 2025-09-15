The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. Our NFL model simulates each game thousands of times and has performed extremely well on top rated spread, total and money line picks, going 72-47, 60.5% (+18.5 units) in NFL betting from '22-24.

In Week 2 we went 4-0 ATS favoring the top teams Green Bay, Buffalo, Baltimore and Detroit all by well over 10 points.

Our model is different than most. We don't try to accurately forecast who is going to cover. Over two decades, we have reverse engineered oddsmakers' models which has resulted in 85-90% of our projections being virtually identical to the oddsmaker's lines. When top sportsbooks' lines differ from ours, we know they are likely manipulating a line to generate monetary value or minimize risk. And more often than not, betting a line that is statistically sound is the better side.

Power Rankings

Scroll down below to see all teams ranked #1 to #32 based on the SIM% along with our latest projected win totals, % chance of winning their division, making the playoffs, and winning the Super Bowl. After tonight's two Monday Night Football games we will update and make our best Futures picks.

But I thought it would be more interesting to sort teams by their Power Ranking vs their Strength of Schedule the Rest of the Season (SOS ROS) and see what type of potential good betting insights we can derive by looking at this metric. If/when the betting lines are based on a team's power ranking but their SOS ROS Rank is much lower/easier (Buffalo) or much higher/harder (Chicago) than their Power Rank you can identify great futures values, which we will specifically pinpoint in our post-MNF double header update.

TEAM SIM% SOS ROS PWR SOS DIFF OUTLOOK BASED ON STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE Buffalo Bills 71.8% 45.2% 1 30 +29 Take every over, no one else in the division is remotely close San Francisco 49ers 54.0% 44.0% 12 32 +20 Can withstand early season injuries to Kittle, Purdy Baltimore Ravens 71.4% 49.4% 2 19 +17 They can win by 24 pts, put up 41 vs CLE with Henry at 23 yards, 1 fumble Tampa Bay Buccaneers 58.1% 48.1% 8 22 +14 We will see if road excellence continues tonight in Houston Los Angeles Chargers 55.8% 48.3% 10 21 +11 They are 3rd in the AFC West in power ranking, but the favorite because of SOS Kansas City Chiefs 59.3% 50.9% 6 15 +9 Playoff% drops below 50% if they lose the Giants in Week 3 Seattle Seahawks 51.6% 47.4% 16 25 +9 Still a solid bet to win 9 games and win division at +900 Atlanta Falcons 45.6% 46.7% 20 28 +8 Pass rush won huge game vs MIN, schedule gets easier, playoff% went from 7 to 22% Green Bay Packers 70.3% 51.8% 4 10 +6 Not only best team in the division, they have the easiest schedule Denver Broncos 57.7% 50.9% 9 14 +5 Road defense allowed +7.3 more last season and +17 more after 2 games this season Jacksonville Jaguars 40.8% 47.0% 22 27 +5 Love snatching defeat from the jaws of victory New Orleans Saints 40.0% 45.7% 24 29 +5 Jumped from last to 24th in pwr rank after 2 competitive losses Houston Texans 49.4% 48.9% 17 20 +3 TBD MNF Indianapolis Colts 43.2% 47.5% 21 24 +3 Our pre-season best AFC South bet is now the betting favorite in the division Philadelphia Eagles 70.7% 54.0% 3 5 +2 Almost seem to enjoy winning ugly Washington Commanders 58.8% 52.5% 7 8 +1 Unrealistic Jayden expectations and RB depth issues but overall they are fine Tennessee Titans 32.8% 45.1% 30 31 +1 Cam Ward can't play defense Detroit Lions 68.7% 54.5% 5 3 -2 Do 50% of what they did at home vs CHI on MNF at Baltimore and that'll be a big deal Pittsburgh Steelers 54.5% 52.2% 11 9 -2 Hall of Fame names (Rodgers, Watt) who couldn't be more average Los Angeles Rams 52.7% 51.2% 14 12 -2 Matt Stafford loving Davante Adams as much as Rodgers used to (13 targets) Arizona Cardinals 47.7% 50.2% 19 17 -2 Undeservedly favored on road at SF in week 3 New York Jets 38.9% 47.5% 25 23 -2 Ridiculous that people didn't realize Fields' WK1 was his ceiling, not his average New England Patriots 36.2% 47.1% 29 26 -3 A must win in WK3 vs PIT to prove they aren't as bad as we say they are Cincinnati Bengals 52.0% 53.6% 15 6 -9 Burrow to Browning drop-off not as gigantic as you might think but oddsmakers killed them Las Vegas Raiders 37.9% 49.6% 27 18 -9 TBD MNF Dallas Cowboys 48.7% 52.8% 18 7 -11 Yesterday was a classic because they aren't much better than the Giants Minnesota Vikings 53.4% 56.2% 13 1 -12 Severe letdown by J.J. McCarthy… INTs are OK if they come with 3 TDs Miami Dolphins 38.3% 51.0% 26 13 -13 Playoff% dropped from 37% preseason to 10% and it's only going to get worse Carolina Panthers 30.9% 50.3% 32 16 -16 Wins will be tough to come by as the newly crowned worst team in the league Cleveland Browns 31.7% 51.5% 31 11 -20 You know you are bad when you outgain opponents by a solid margin and lose both Chicago Bears 40.2% 55.0% 23 2 -21 Think the '85 Bears could play better defense right now than the '25 Bears New York Giants 36.6% 54.4% 28 4 -24 Giants fans should want losses where young players look great, but still in Top 3 draft spot

Below is our Power Ranking sorted #1 to #32.

PWR RANKED #1 TO #32 WINS WIN DIV PLAYOFF SUPER BOWL 1 Buffalo Bills 13.9 99.12% 99.90% 26.38% 2 Baltimore Ravens 11.4 73.85% 94.52% 14.46% 3 Philadelphia Eagles 11.8 77.71% 92.41% 14.37% 4 Green Bay Packers 12.3 74.90% 97.27% 17.40% 5 Detroit Lions 10.0 13.01% 64.08% 5.77% 6 Kansas City Chiefs 9.0 18.76% 56.18% 1.88% 7 Washington Commanders 9.1 17.35% 46.79% 1.70% 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10.6 82.74% 86.59% 3.50% 9 Denver Broncos 9.5 29.70% 66.30% 2.38% 10 Los Angeles Chargers 9.9 44.91% 75.93% 2.43% 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 8.6 12.57% 50.83% 1.40% 12 San Francisco 49ers 10.6 44.50% 77.21% 2.22% 13 Minnesota Vikings 9.2 11.91% 45.17% 0.99% 14 Los Angeles Rams 9.8 32.67% 59.78% 1.26% 15 Cincinnati Bengals 8.8 13.49% 50.59% 0.87% 16 Seattle Seahawks 8.5 10.23% 31.23% 0.46% 17 Houston Texans 7.9 17.04% 34.11% 0.46% 18 Dallas Cowboys 8.2 4.82% 24.66% 0.30% 19 Arizona Cardinals 8.8 12.59% 37.50% 0.34% 20 Atlanta Falcons 7.8 10.15% 22.39% 0.15% 21 Indianapolis Colts 9.9 62.81% 78.69% 0.74% 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 7.7 17.55% 30.37% 0.25% 23 Chicago Bears 5.8 0.18% 2.60% 0.02% 24 New Orleans Saints 6.8 6.51% 10.66% 0.05% 25 New York Jets 6.3 0.11% 7.51% 0.03% 26 Miami Dolphins 6.4 0.30% 9.61% 0.01% 27 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 6.63% 24.89% 0.11% 28 New York Giants 4.7 0.11% 0.77% 0.00% 29 New England Patriots 6.9 0.47% 14.06% 0.05% 30 Tennessee Titans 5.4 2.61% 5.40% 0.01% 31 Cleveland Browns 4.6 0.10% 1.12% 0.00% 32 Carolina Panthers 4.5 0.60% 0.91% 0.00%

