After missing on all five spread picks in Week 6, Week 7 offered some relief with a 2-3 record. I correctly backed the Colts and Seahawks, but missed on the Steelers, Packers and Buccaneers. Even with bye weeks starting to impact more teams, Week 8 brings NFL betting enthusiasts 13 games to make wagers on.

Here's a look at our five best spread picks for Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 8

Bears +6.5 vs. Ravens

This line will close if Lamar Jackson doesn't suit up for Baltimore, but the early indication is he will return to the lineup. However, Jackson isn't responsible for stopping anyone, so he won't fix Baltimore's defensive issues. The Ravens are missing key players at every level of their defense, leading to a unit ranking last in points per game allowed and 30th in yards per game allowed. Even on the road, the Bears should be able to cover this number.

Jets +6.5 vs. Bengals

It's now or never for the Jets, who are a prime candidate to trade some of their better players ahead of the deadline since they can't seem to win games with them. Joe Flacco has solved most of Cincinnati's offensive problems, but he can still be prone to turnovers. Cincinnati's defense, like Baltimore's, hasn't slowed anyone down. The Bengals are 31st in yards per game allowed and points per game allowed. If the Jets can't move the ball on this team, it's time to make major changes.

49ers +1.5 vs. Texans

This line is already effectively a pick 'em, but it will shift if Nico Collins doesn't clear concussion protocol for the Texans. Houston has been a mess offensively and C.J. Stroud has failed to build upon his phenomenal rookie season. On the flip side, the 49ers are starting to get healthier and have powered through their injuries, with players like Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne and Jake Tonges stepping up for Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, respectively. San Francisco is the better team right now, and it should cover here.

Cowboys +3.5 vs. Broncos

Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP candidate, CeeDee Lamb is back and the vibes are great in Dallas, even if the Cowboys are still just 3-3-1. The Broncos pulled off an all-time stunner a week ago on the Giants and should be able to move the ball against a bad Dallas defense, but Bo Nix still hasn't silenced a lot of the critics through seven weeks. Even on the road, the Cowboys should be able to keep up with Denver to at least cover this number.

Steelers +3 vs. Packers

The Packers may be 4-1-1 after winning their last two games, but they have looked far from convincing after a hot start to the season. Green Bay often plays down to the level of its competition, but this time, the Packers meet a future Hall of Fame quarterback who built his career at Lambeau. Aaron Rodgers welcomes his former team to Pittsburgh, and you can bet he'll be fired up to get a win over the only team he hasn't beaten in his NFL career. I'd move this line to Steelers +3.5 to avoid a push on a potential late Green Bay field goal for the win, but this game will be close. Pittsburgh should cover at home.