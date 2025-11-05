Week 9 was another rough showing when it came to my spread picks as I missed on the Lions, Chargers and Cowboys but did correctly back the Bills as home underdogs against the Chiefs. Buffalo will now head to Miami to take on the Dolphins, who have gone 4-5 ATS despite their 2-7 overall record. Is it worth backing the Bills again, or will another home underdog rise to the occasion?

Here's a look at our five best spread for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 10

Las Vegas had an inspiring effort in Week 9 against the Jaguars, taking the game to overtime and going for the win but failing to make the two-point conversion. Pete Carroll's first year at the helm has been a complete disaster, and the Raiders made the first move in rebuilding by shipping out Jakobi Meyers, Meanwhile, the Broncos come into this contest on a six-game winning streak. They rank third in total defense and fourth in scoring defense, so this should be a cakewalk for Denver at home, even on a short week. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Broncos covering the spread in 62% of simulations, good for an "A" grade.

Minnesota is coming off a massive win over the Lions, which will be a huge confidence boost for Kevin O'Connell's squad ahead of a home showdown against Baltimore. The Ravens have had some extra time to get healthier and Lamar Jackson is back, making this offense substantially more dynamic. Even with J.J. McCarthy performing well, the Vikings have been inconsistent offensively and Baltimore's defense is due for a big performance. Even though the SportsLine model has Minnesota covering in 52% of simulations, I'll take the Ravens.

Arizona got an important win over Dallas on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 9, but it's clear the Seahawks are on a different level. They made a nice acquisition at the trade deadline, bringing in Rashid Shaheed to complement an already dangerous passing attack. Seattle should've had a bigger margin in its 23-20 victory over the Cardinals earlier in the season, but being at home should help. The Seahawks cover in 57% of model simulations.

Chargers -3 vs. Steelers

The model is heavily backing the Steelers, as they cover in 56% of simulations and win in 51% as +132 money line underdogs. However, I'm not buying the defensive display Pittsburgh showed in Week 9 against Indianapolis. This is still a unit that has surrendered 278.3 yards per game through the air, and despite the interceptions, Justin Herbert remains one of the top quarterbacks in the game. The Chargers have won their last two and have a great defense, especially at home. I don't see the Steelers carrying much over from an impressive Week 9 win to Week 10.

Green Bay has a habit of playing to the level of its opponent. The Packers have registered big wins against the Lions and Commanders while faltering against the Browns and Panthers. They haven't played their best game in some time,, but a playoff rematch in Week 10 might be the perfect spot to get things sorted out. The Eagles are well-rested off the bye week and certainly have the talent to overwhelm Green Bay, but the home team should be able to pull this one out late.