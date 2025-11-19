The NFL playoff picture in both conferences will start to clear up more in Week 12 of the 2025 season, beginning Thursday with the Buffalo Bills battling the Houston Texans. Buffalo and Houston are both among 10 teams in the AFC with a .500 or better record, while the NFC has nine teams above .500 heading into this week's games. There's plenty of pivotal contests when it comes to postseason implications, and we've included two such games in our spread picks for this week.

Here's a look at our favorite spread picks for Week 12.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 12

New York has won two of its last three games and is coming off a mini-bye thanks to a Thursday game in Week 11, while Baltimore struggled to get past the Cleveland Browns and has surprisingly played down to its competition in these games. However, Lamar Jackson should be able to tear up this Jets defense, and I don't have much confidence in Tyrod Taylor making New York viable offensively. It's a big number, but Baltimore should cover at home. The Ravens cover in 48% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations.

This is a huge bounceback spot for the Lions, who were out of sorts in primetime against the Eagles. Detroit is a much more fluid team at home, especially offensively, and should be better in key situations against a softer Giants defense. Even if Jaxson Dart does get the nod for New York, I don't think the Giants can keep up with the Lions here. Detroit covers in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

Eagles -3.5 vs. Cowboys

Speaking of the Eagles, they've won their last two games despite plenty of noise around the team's offensive struggles. This is a spot for them to put some of those concerns to bed. The Cowboys got a big win over the Raiders and are a solid team at home, but this defense is still poor. Philadelphia should be able to move the ball consistently in what could be a high-scoring game, and I like the Eagles to make one or two more stops than the Cowboys and cover this spread on the road. The SportsLine model has the Eagles covering in 51% of simulations.

It's truly now or never for Kansas City. The Chiefs are ninth in the AFC at 5-5, and their chances to win the AFC West for a 10th straight season are basically gone. However, a playoff berth is still very much in play, and this is usually a spot where Patrick Mahomes and Co. stand up. The Colts have been one of the best stories of the 2025 season, but they have struggled on the road against aggressive defenses. Kansas City qualifies as such. The Chiefs cover in 59% of model simulations.

The 49ers got Brock Purdy back in Week 11 and have managed to stay competitive despite a litany of injuries. They are a dominant team at home and tend to deliver in primetime. However, the Panthers are 6-3 ATS as underdogs this season and do have the defense to stay in this game. Bryce Young has looked solid in recent weeks and Carolina's run game can keep San Francisco off the field for long stretches if needed. I'll back the Panthers to cover, though the model likes the 49ers here. San Francisco covers in 55% of simulations.