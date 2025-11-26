It was a rough Week 12 for my NFL spread picks with the Ravens and Chiefs barely missing covers by a half-point, while the Eagles blew a 21-point lead to the Cowboys in a massive collapse. Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season brings with it three Thanksgiving games and a Black Friday contest featuring the same Eagles, who are looking to get back on track against the Chicago Bears. Chicago has won four in a row to move to the top of the NFC North but can the Bears cover as 7-point road underdogs against Philadelphia?

Here's a look at our favorite spread picks for Week 13.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 13

Cowboys +3 vs. Chiefs

Bettors can consider taking an alternate line at +3.5 to avoid pushes. The Cowboys are a different team at home, going 3-1 in Jerry World as opposed to a 2-4 mark on the road. Dallas is 2-0 ATS as a home underdog this season while Kansas City is 1-3 ATS as a road favorite. The Chiefs got a big win over the Colts but I think Dallas gets the cover here. The Cowboys have shown enough positives with their defensive reinforcements over the last few weeks to give their offense a fighting chance against one of the top teams in the AFC.

Bears +7 vs. Eagles

Philadelphia 6-4 ATS on the season as a favorite and 3-2 ATS as a home favorite. However, the Eagles have oscillated between dominance and incompetence far too often this season to be trusted against one of the best scoring offenses in the league. The Bears are playing with confidence and even if a lot of their production has come against a week schedule, having confidence elevates a young roster. Chicago is 4-2 ATS this season as a underdog.

Sam Darnold comes back to the place which reinvigorated his career looking like a franchise quarterback, while Minnesota could potentially be starting Max Brosmer with J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol. McCarthy was abysmal against a stout Packers front and Seattle's defense is equally aggressive. It's going to be hard for Minnesota to consistently move the ball offensively, while the Seahawks might have an advantage against Minnesota's defense with Darnold playing against it last year. Take Seattle as a huge road favorite.

Los Angeles went into the bye in Week 12 licking its wounds after a humiliating 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. This Chargers defense is too good, especially at home, to have another showing like that against one of the league's most abysmal offenses. The Chargers intercepted Geno Smith three times in the team's 20-9 win earlier this season and should've probably had two or three more picks given how Smith was throwing the ball. L.A. should dominate in this spot.

It's hard to trust Denver, even though the Broncos have won eight in a row and will likely snap Kansas City's streak of nine consecutive AFC West titles. Bo Nix has not consistently produced points with this offense but the Commanders might once again be turning to Marcus Mariota. This Denver defense is no joke, and Nix should have things cleaned up a bit more coming out of a bye week. I'll take Denver in this spot.