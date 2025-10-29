The New York Jets registered their first win of the 2025 NFL season in Week 8, and they were also my only correct spread among the five underdogs I decided to back. Week 9 has four teams on bye, which means there are 14 games to choose from when it comes to making predictions against the spread. Should we be rolling with favorites after seeing underdogs falter last week, or will chaos occur on Halloween weekend?

Here's a look at our five best spread for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 9

The Lions are 4-0 ATS as favorites this season and should be well-rested after having a bye last week. They're juggernauts at home, especially when it comes to scoring points. The Vikings are getting J.J. McCarthy back at quarterback, but he hasn't been a hallmark of consistency in his first season as a full-time starter. I see Minnesota struggling to keep up with Detroit, which covers the spread in 54% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations.

The Titans showed some fight in their first game without Brian Callahan but ultimately got blown out 31-13 against the Patriots. They then got gashed for 153 yards and two scores on the ground by Jonathan Taylor in a 38-14 loss to the Colts. Tennessee has a long way to go on both sides of the ball, and the Chargers are coming off a mini-bye after beating Minnesota on Thursday in Week 8. I'll back L.A. to win by multiple scores in Week 9. The Chargers cover in 58% of simulations.

This spread is anywhere between Chiefs -1.5 and Chiefs -2.5, which is why the consensus line sits at Chiefs -2. Buffalo is even with Kansas City on talent, though the Bills have had some consistency issues of late and will be without a key defensive starter in Ed Oliver. Backing Josh Allen and Sean McDermott as home underdogs is usually the smart move. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Buffalo covering in 57% of simulations.

Like Chiefs-Bills, this consensus line sits at Jaguars -3 but the spread varies across books. Both teams are coming off a bye week and the Raiders could be getting Brock Bowers back. However, I think the Jaguars have the better defense and should be able to get turnovers off Geno Smith.

The Cowboys are one of the most enigmatic teams in the league. Dallas has a high-powered offense but the defense continues to leak points. At home, this team tends to get the better of opponents while completely falling apart on the road. The Cardinals could be getting Kyler Murray back, but I'll take Dallas at home to get a key win before the bye. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Arizona to cover in 51% of simulations.