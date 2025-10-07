The NFL standings suggest a logjam atop the league. Seven teams—the 49ers, Bills, Buccaneers, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars and Lions—are tied for the best record at 4-1.

According to the SportsLine Inside the Lines team and Projection Model, there are not seven wonders this season. Instead, there is just one: Detroit.

After losing their season opener at Green Bay, the Lions have rolled to four straight resounding victories. They have bludgeoned the Bears (52-21), run over over the Ravens (38-30), blasted the Browns (34-10) and battered the Bengals (37-24).

In the process, Detroit has risen to a clear No. 1 in the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's power rankings.



Neutral win percentage Lions 71.1% Bills 67.9% Eagles 66.2% Chiefs 65.9% Packers 65.8%

The Lions also are the best value in the Super Bowl futures odds, according to the Inside the Lines team. Detroit has a 16.2% chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, but sportsbooks are offering +800 (11.1% implied odds) on Jared Goff & Co. to win the Super Bowl. The 5.1% difference between the model's projections and the implied odds is the biggest differential of the 32 NFL teams.

Why does the model love the Lions? According to Stephen Oh, SportsLine's principal data engineer and the man behind the model, there are multiple reasons.

First, Detroit is stopping the run at a better rate this season. The Lions are allowing just 4.0 yards per carry, which ranks 11th in the league. They gave up 4.4 yards per rush last year, which was 19th.

The team also has been much improved at winning the turnover and sack margins this season. This year, Detroit's turnover margin per game is +1.2; last year it was +0.2. The Lions' sack margin per game this season is +1.6; last season it was +0.2.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell says playing complementary football is "what great teams do."

"When we need it most, our defense steps up," Campbell said after Sunday's win over Cincinnati. "When we need it most, our offense steps up. When we need it most, special teams steps up. Those are signs of great teams to me."

The Lions will need to be at their best if they are to get through the next stretch of games unscathed. On Sunday, they will hit the road to face the reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs, who will be desperate for a win after falling to 2-3 with Monday night's loss at Jacksonville.

Detroit will be without both of its starting cornerbacks, Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, for Sunday's game. Arnold (shoulder) and Reed (hamstring) are both out indefinitely, and the latter's injury could be season-ending.

The Chiefs, who are coming off a season-high 318 passing yards against the Jaguars, are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions on Sunday night.

The game begins a brutal five-game stretch for the Lions. After facing Kansas City, Detroit plays two home games against the Buccaneers and Vikings (3-2) before going on the road to face the Commanders (3-2) and Eagles. All five of those teams made the playoffs last season.

According to the projection model, the Lions have the second-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the league (54.3%), behind only Minnesota (56.6%).

But Campbell believes the public still hasn't seen Detroit's best yet this season.

"I think we still have so much growth left collectively," he said. "That's the exciting thing."