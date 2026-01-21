Things finally went mostly as planned in the NFL Playoffs in the NFL Divisional Round, with favorites going 4-0 straight-up and 3-1 against the spread. The only team that failed to cover was the Los Angeles Rams, who survived an improbable late touchdown pass by Chicago's Caleb Williams before winning by a field goal in overtime as a 3.5-point favorite. The Denver Broncos were slight home underdogs at some sportsbooks, but they beat the Buffalo Bills by three.

The Seattle Seahawks were favored by a touchdown, and covering that was no problem at all against their NFC West foes, the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks dominated from the opening kickoff, which Rashid Shaheed took back 95 yards for a touchdown, and cruised to the 41-6 victory. Now they face another NFC West foe in the NFC Championship Game, taking on the Rams on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Seattle's Lumen Field. The Seahawks are 2.5.-point favorites in the Rams vs. Seahawks odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored in the NFC Championship Game is 47.5. The Seahawks are -155 favorites on the money line, while L.A. is a +130 underdog.

The New England Patriots also had little difficulty covering the spread in the Divisional Round, beating the Houston Texans 28-16 as three-point favorites. Now, they enter the AFC Championship Game as big favorites after Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury in the victory against the Bills. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place, and New England is a 5.5-point road favorite for the AFC Championship Game. The game is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. The Over/Under for total points is set at 41.5 at DraftKings, and the Pats are -258 money-line favorites and Denver is priced at +210.

Here's a look at our top NFL spread picks at DraftKings Sportsbook for the NFL Conference Championships.

Best spread picks for Conference Championships

Broncos +5.5 vs. Patriots

Take the Broncos at DraftKings:

Denver is without its starting quarterback, but the Broncos rarely won because of Bo Nix. They have the most dangerous defense in the NFL, a unit that led the league in sacks with 68 in the regular season, 11 more than any other team. The Broncos had three more last week and forced five turnovers as Bills quarterback Josh Allen was battered all day. New England quarterback Drake Maye will be in for the same treatment Sunday after being sacked five times by the Texans last week. The Patriots are tough against the run, but Denver has strong running backs in rookie RJ Harvey and veteran J.K. Dobbins, who is hoping to come back from injury this week. The SportsLine model sees this as a low-scoring game and has the Patriots winning by just two points, with the spread pick earning an 'B' grade. The Broncos money line gets an 'A' grade, with Denver winning in 46% of simulations.

Seahawks -2.5 vs. Rams

Back Seattle against the spread at DraftKings:

There is no doubt that the Seahawks dominated last week, and while the 49ers were really banged up, the Rams haven't been as impressive as they appeared early in the season. They lost to Atlanta and Carolina in the final six weeks of the season then had more trouble than expected with both the Panthers and Bears in the playoffs. The Seahawks also beat the Rams 38-37 in overtime during the Rams' poor stretch to end the season. Seattle needed a late surge to get the game to overtime, but the only reason L.A. had a chance was three turnovers by Seattle. The Seahawks rushed for 171 yards and got 164 total yards from running back Kenneth Walker III. With Zach Charbonnet out, this will be Walker's show. The model gives an 'A' grade to Seahawks -2.5, as it is projecting a six-point Seattle victory.