The NFL season is officially under way, and the first full Sunday of the campaign is here. One of the things fans look forward to every season in NFL betting is the chance to earn a big profit by backing an underdog. But how do you know which underdogs you should consider backing this weekend on the best betting apps? We have a few recommendations here for fans looking for underdogs Sunday. Bet on the NFL and more at FanDuel, where new users can get up to $350 in bonus bets::

We've fired up the SportsLine Projection Model to break down which underdogs are worth considering Sunday. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best underdogs for NFL Week 1

Texans vs. Bills: Texans +1.5

One of Sunday's best games pits a pair of Super Bowl contenders against one another as C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Houston fielded the best defense in the NFL last season, allowing just 277.2 yards per game. It's also worth noting that these teams played in Houston last season and Houston won 23-19 with Davis Mills at quarterback as Stroud was out injured. Buffalo brought in DJ Moore to upgrade its receiving corps, but Moore is hardly a reliable WR1. The Texans cover in 62% of the SportsLine model's simulations..

Bears vs. Panthers: Panthers +138

The Bears are absolutely the better team here, to be clear. Chicago is a genuine Super Bowl contender. The Panthers are still trying to figure out what they have in Bryce Young. But the former Alabama quarterback showed flashes of promise last season. Carolina showed it could pull off upsets with wins over the Packers, Rams and Buccaneers and gets to play this game at home. The SportsLine model has the Panthers winning in 41% of its simulations, which means the money line offers real value at this price.

Dolphins vs. Raiders: Dolphins +3

It's going to be a long, ugly season for the Dolphins. There's no sugarcoating it. This is a true rebuild in South Florida, and Miami fans will likely spend the whole campaign hoping they get to watch Arch Manning play in white and teal next season. It's also a transitional season for the Raiders, but they already have their quarterback in place in Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza won't be playing to start the season, though -- instead it'll be Kirk Cousins under center. Cousins is also unlikely to have his top target, Brock Bowers, after the big tight end underwent a knee procedure. This probably won't be a pretty game, but bettors could cash in. The SportsLine model has the Dolphins covering at a 57% rate.

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