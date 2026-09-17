We're now one week deep into the NFL season after a wild high-scoring slate of games that saw some underdogs pull off impressive upsets. With Week 2 set to begin on Thursday, which underdogs should NFL betting be giving a look at the best betting apps? We've identified three underdogs with good chances to cash for bettors, including the Pittsburgh Steelers in a big clash with the New England Patriots. Bet on the NFL and more at FanDuel, where new users can get up to $350 in bonus bets::

We've fired up the SportsLine Projection Model to break down Sunday's NFL games. The model isup well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best underdogs for NFL Week 2

Steelers +4.5 vs. Patriots

Falcons +2.5 vs. Panthers

Commanders money line (+180) vs. Cowboys

Steelers vs. Patriots: Steelers +4.5

Two of the NFL's marquee franchises meet in Foxborough on Sunday as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers visit Drake Maye and the Patriots. New England failed to get revenge on the Seattle Seahawks for the Super Bowl defeat, scoring just 10 points and losing to backup quarterback Drew Lock. Questions are being asked about Patriots QB Drake Maye. With top wideout A.J. Brown landing on IR, the New England offense is already in turmoil before the home opener has even kicked off. This is as good a time as any to play the Pats in New England. With a win already under their belts, look for the Steelers to play a good game and keep this close -- if not win outright. Pittsburgh covers in 56% of the model's simulations.

Falcons vs. Panthers: Falcons +2.5

Carolina played Week 1's wildest game, a 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. While we learned that the Panthers can score, we also learned their defense is a work in progress at best. That's welcome news for the Falcons, who managed 13 points against Pittsburgh with Cooper Rush under center. It's unclear whether Tua Tagovailoa and/or Michael Penix Jr. will be available for this game, but this leaky Carolina defense should help Rush at least keep the game close -- right? The SportsLine model certainly seems to think so. Atlanta covers in 57% of the model's simulations and wins outright at the same rate, if you're feeling particularly bold.

Cowboys vs. Commanders: Commanders money line

The new-look Dallas defense didn't impress much against the Giants. Unless those issues are ironed out over the course of a week, the Commanders should be considered live underdogs against the Cowboys. Washington fell just short against the Eagles in Week 1 and should be able to keep pace with the Cowboys in Week 2, especially if Jayden Daniels can do better than 18-for-34 passing. The Commanders win in 42% of the model's simulations, bringing value on the money line at this price.

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