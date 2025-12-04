The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles once again are facing adversity as they have lost back-to-back games for the second time this season. The Los Angeles Chargers have won four of their last five contests but are dealing with a problem of their own as quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a hand injury.

Philadelphia and Los Angeles attempt to overcome their issues when they square off in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia (8-4) bounced back from consecutive losses to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants in early October with four straight victories, but the Eagles squandered a 21-point lead against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 and dropped a 24-21 decision before being embarrassed at home by the Chicago Bears 24-15 last week.

Despite its current struggles, Philadelphia owns a 1 1/2-game lead over Dallas in the NFC East. But the club will need to get untracked offensively if it hopes to avoid another defeat as it has recorded only two touchdowns since early in the second quarter against the Cowboys.

Both of those TDs came on passes from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown, who have accounted for all six of the Eagles' touchdowns over their last three games. Hurts has run for three scores, giving him a team-high eight rushing TDs, and connected with Brown for the other three.

Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing last season with 2,005 yards, is just 16th in the league this year with 740. The 28-year-old has run for only four touchdowns and has gone four straight games without making his way into the end zone.

The Chargers (8-4) had their three-game winning streak halted in Week 11 with a dismal 35-6 setback against the Jacksonville Jaguars but returned from their bye to cruise past the Las Vegas Raiders 31-14 last week. However, Herbert fractured his non-throwing hand in that victory and underwent surgery, leaving his status for Monday night in question.

Considering that Trey Lance is its backup, Los Angeles will need Herbert on the field if it hopes to hand Philadelphia its third consecutive loss. The 27-year-old has been one of the league's top signal-callers this campaign, ranking eighth with 2,842 passing yards and sixth with 21 touchdown tosses -- two fewer than his 2024 total.

Whomever starts at quarterback for the Chargers won't have to contend with Jalen Carter, as the Eagles' defensive tackle will miss the contest after undergoing procedures on both of his shoulders this past Monday. The 24-year-old has been dealing with shoulder issues all season and registered just his second sack in last week's defeat.

Even with Carter on the field, Philadelphia is just 25th in the NFL in total defense this year with an average of 347.2 yards allowed. Conversely, Los Angeles ranks third in total defense (275.3 yards allowed), second against the pass (168.3) and sixth in sacks (34).

The Chargers enter Week 14 second in the AFC West, two games behind division-leading Denver (10-2). They occupy the first wild card spot in the conference but are just one game better than the Houston Texans (7-5), who are eighth in the playoff standings.

Therefore, SportsLine's Inside the Lines team believes a loss to the Eagles would be a major blow to Los Angeles' postseason hopes. But according to the ITL team's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, a setback by the Eagles would not be very harmful to either their playoff or division title chances.

CHANCES OF MAKING PLAYOFFS TEAM CURRENT WITH WEEK 14 WIN WITH WEEK 14 LOSS DIFFERENCE Los Angeles Chargers 63.6% 76.7% 50.3% 26.4% Philadelphia Eagles 90.1% 96.4% 84.0% 12.4% CHANCES OF WINNING NFC EAST CURRENT WITH WEEK 14 WIN WITH WEEK 14 LOSS DIFFERENCE Philadelphia Eagles 86.5% 94.0% 79.3% 14.7%

Even though the Chargers defeated the Broncos in their first meeting this season, the model doesn't give them much of a chance to overtake Denver -- which visits 2-10 Las Vegas on Sunday -- and win their first AFC West title since 2009. It says Los Angeles' prospects for the division crown currently are less than 10% and would drop below 5% with a loss to Philadelphia.

CHANCES OF WINNING AFC WEST TEAM CURRENT WITH WEEK 14 WIN WITH WEEK 14 LOSS DIFFERENCE Los Angeles Chargers 9.5% 14.4% 4.5% 9.9% Denver Broncos 89.3% 92.8% 78.5% 14.3%

The Eagles are 8-5 against the Chargers in the all-time series but have lost three of the last four meetings, including a 27-24 setback in Week 9 of the 2021 season. Herbert was the offensive star for Los Angeles in that triumph, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another, while Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith for one of Philadelphia's scores.

Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles in the latest consensus odds, but the ITL team's model is projecting a 22-21 victory for the Chargers, which would move them one step closer to their third postseason appearance in four years.