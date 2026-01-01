It's been quite some time since the Las Vegas Raiders experienced the euphoria that accompanies a victory. If they end their 2025 season Sunday with an 11th consecutive loss, they'll ironically come away with their biggest win in nearly two decades.

The Raiders (2-14) haven't won since Oct. 12, when they posted a 20-10 triumph over the Tennessee Titans. They became the fifth team in NFL history with a double-digit losing streak in back-to-back seasons when they were routed 34-10 by the New York Giants last weekend and can set the franchise record for most defeats in a campaign with a setback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

That dubious distinction notwithstanding, Las Vegas will secure the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with a loss -- or a tie -- against Kansas City. It would be only the second time in franchise history the Raiders had the No. 1 selection, with the first occurring after they went 2-14 in 2006.

Of course, it's possible things could go awry for Las Vegas and the Giants (3-13) wind up with the top pick. New York did itself no favors by beating the Raiders in Week 17 as it now needs several things to happen this weekend in order to get the first overall selection, beginning with a home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants then would need Las Vegas to defeat Kansas City, which has dropped five straight and racked up only 139 yards of total offense in last week's 20-13 setback against the Denver Broncos. In addition, New York would require the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears to combine for two victories.

With so much needing to happen for the Giants, it's more likely that the Raiders finish with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. Should that occur, Las Vegas fans hope they make a better decision than the one they made in 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell first overall.

After leading LSU past Notre Dame as a junior in the Sugar Bowl with a masterful performance that earned MVP honors for the game, Russell skipped his final year of college eligibility and entered the NFL Draft. But he turned out to be one of the biggest draft busts in league history as he appeared in only 31 games -- 25 starts -- for the Raiders, throwing 18 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions before being released in May 2010.

Even though they signed Geno Smith to a two-year contract extension after acquiring him from Seattle last March, the Raiders are expected to select 2025 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza of Indiana with the No. 1 pick. The Giants have no need for a QB since Jaxson Dart has turned heads as a rookie after being drafted 25th overall last year and will address another position if they end up with the top pick, so Las Vegas could drop to No. 2 and still get their man.

The Giants have had the No. 1 pick twice before. They passed on Y.A. Tittle in 1951 and took running back Kyle Rote, who was a four-time Pro Bowler after switching to wide receiver, but acquired Tittle from the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 1961 season and got several strong years out of the veteran, including an MVP-winning campaign in 1963.

New York picked first again in 1965 and elected to draft running back Tucker Frederickson instead of future Hall-of-Famers Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers, Joe Namath and Fred Biletnikoff. The Giants have many needs for 2026, including several on defense, and could take someone like Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese if they finish with the No. 1 selection.

The Raiders have lost five consecutive meetings with the Chiefs and 17 of the last 20. SportsLine's Inside the Lines team and its projection model don't see Las Vegas posting a rare victory in the series on Sunday, even though Kansas City will have Chris Oladukon under center again after he threw for only 66 yards against Denver last week. The ITL team's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, feels the Chiefs will pull out a win and the Raiders will secure the No. 1 pick.

CHANCES FOR NO. 1 OVERALL DRAFT PICK TEAM 2026 NO. 1 PICK % Las Vegas Raiders 79.20% New York Giants 20.74%

The ITL team's model also says the Giants' struggles against the Cowboys will continue. New York has lost 16 of its last 17 meetings with Dallas and will see its losing streak in the all-time series reach 10 games on Sunday. It is predicting the Raiders suffer a 19-15 loss against the Chiefs and secure the No. 1 draft pick and projects the Cowboys to post a 30-25 victory over the Giants.