There are only six undefeated teams remaining entering Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, and at least one will suffer a loss as the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Bucs have won the last two meetings, including a win in the Wild Card round in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Can the Eagles avoid making it three losses in a row? See if the Eagles make our list of the best spread picks in Week 4.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 4

Chargers -6.5 vs. Giants

Los Angeles remained undefeated thanks to some late heroics in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have been excellent on both sides of the ball to start the season, and they'll face a Giants team making a change at quarterback. Rookie Jaxson Dart, who has appeared in games sparingly, gets the start against one of the most stingy defenses in the league. It's a tough landing spot for him, even with New York at home. The Chargers should be able to comfortably roll in this contest. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team model sees L.A. covering in 52% of simulations.

Lions -9.5 vs. Browns

Cleveland stunned Green Bay in Week 3 thanks to some late lapses from the Packers. The Browns are unlikely to pull that kind of rabbit out of the hat on the road against a Lions team that appears to have found its groove. Detroit was completely out of sync in Green Bay in Week 1 but now has big wins over the Bears and Ravens heading into a Week 4 home contest. Detroit has no trouble running up the score against inferior opponents, and I expect the Lions to win by multiple scores against a bad Cleveland team. Detroit covers in 64% of SportsLine model simulations.

Bucs +3.5 vs. Eagles

It's easy to see a world where the Eagles are 1-2 instead of 3-0. The offense completely flamed out after the weather delay in Week 1 and was aided by some unlikely CeeDee Lamb drops. Philadelphia needed two blocked field goals and a sudden jolt in the passing game to beat the Rams in Week 3. At some point, this high-wire act meets its match. Baker Mayfield has been on fire to start the season and gets a boost offensively with Chris Godwin set to return. Even if Mike Evans is out, the Bucs have shown they can move the ball as long as Mayfield is under center. I'll take the points with Tampa at home in Week 4. The Bucs cover in 52% of model simulations.

Bears +1 vs. Raiders

The SportsLine model has Chicago covering in 58% of simulations, good for an "A" grade. The Bears were humming against a bad Cowboys defense in Week 3, highlighted by a long touchdown to Luther Burden III on a flea flicker. Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams have become a lethal combination, and Chicago's offense should be able to keep moving the ball against Las Vegas. Geno Smith has been solid but not spectacular, and he's put the ball in dangerous situations many times. Chicago's defense should slow down the Raiders enough for the offense to create separation. I'll take the Bears in what is basically a pick 'em.

Packers -7 vs. Cowboys

You can take an alternate line at most sportsbooks at Packers -6.5 to avoid a push, but I have a feeling Green Bay will comfortably cover on Sunday night. The Packers looked bad against the Browns, but Cleveland does have a strong defense. That is not the case with Dallas. The Cowboys rank 30th in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed per game, which sets up Green Bay for success after a tough loss. Dallas can keep things tight for a bit with its offense, but Lamb being out hurts the Cowboys tremendously. The SportsLine model has Green Bay covering in 51% of simulations.