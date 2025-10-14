The Patriots, Buccaneers and Colts are up. The Ravens, Bengals and Dolphins are down.

About one-third of the NFL season is complete, and much of the league has been turned upside-down. The one thing that has played out exactly how football fans expected prior to the season is the Jets still being the Jets. At 0-6, they are the only winless team in the league.

New York's season win total was 5.5 in the preseason, so the Jets are well on their way to staying Under their total.

But Jets Under bettors aren't the only ones who are close to counting their money. Through six weeks of the season, there are three NFL teams that have at least a 90.0% chance to go Over their win totals and three teams that have at least a 90.0% chance to stay Under their totals, according to SportsLine's Inside the Lines Team and Projection Model. Moreover, there are three other teams that may seem trending in one direction, but the model likes to go the other direction.

Let's go through the interesting cases.



Projected wins Preseason line Over percentage Under percentage Bills 11.2 11.5 43.7% 56.3% Chiefs 10.3 11.5 22.0% 78.0% Eagles 10.2 11.5 21.4% 78.6% Ravens 7.4 11.5 0.2% 99.8% Lions 11.0 10.5 63.8% 36.2% Packers 10.2 10.5 44.3% 55.7% 49ers 9.6 10.5 28.5% 71.5% Buccaneers 11.9 9.5 93.7% 6.3% Broncos 10.7 9.5 77.8% 22.2% Rams 10.1 9.5 63.8% 36.2% Chargers 9.8 9.5 56.4% 43.6% Texans 8.7 9.5 32.3% 67.7% Commanders 8.7 9.5 30.5% 69.5% Bengals 6.3 9.5 2.1% 97.9% Steelers 10.7 8.5 90.9% 9.1% Seahawks 10.4 8.5 88.0% 12.0% Patriots 9.8 8.5 78.6% 21.4% Bears 8.8 8.5 56.5% 43.5% Vikings 8.4 8.5 47.5% 52.5% Cardinals 7.5 8.5 25.7% 74.3% Colts 11.4 7.5 99.4% 0.6% Jaguars 9.4 7.5 88.4% 11.6% Falcons 8.5 7.5 71.5% 28.5% Cowboys 7.0 7.5 37.5% 62.5% Dolphins 5.4 7.5 9.7% 90.3% Panthers 6.5 6.5 48.4% 51.6% Raiders 5.5 6.5 25.1% 74.9% Giants 5.9 5.5 59.8% 40.2% Saints 5.9 5.5 60.0% 40.0% Jets 4.5 5.5 26.5% 73.5% Titans 3.7 5.5 10.1% 89.9% Browns 5.8 4.5 78.3% 21.7%

The 5-1 Colts (99.4%), 5-1 Buccaneers (93.7%) and 4-1 Steelers (90.9%) all have a 90.0% chance or better of going Over their win total. "Tampa Bay is exceeding expectations left and right despite their injuries," SportsLine's Inside the Lines Team says. "Eventually they'll get healthy, and at +1900, 5% on FanDuel to win it all and 9.7% in simulations, they are a good bet to win the Super Bowl."

However, the 1-5 Ravens (99.8%), 2-4 Bengals (97.9%) and 1-5 Dolphins (90.3%) are on the other end of the spectrum, with a 90.0% chance or better of staying Under their total. According to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, Baltimore is projected to finish with 7.4 wins, well below its total of 11.5.

But those are not the most interesting teams in the model's latest projections.