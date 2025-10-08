We saw some crazy upsets in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, and there are no longer any undefeated teams left as the Eagles and Bills fell to the Broncos and Patriots, respectively. I incorrectly backed Philadelphia and Buffalo on the spread in Week 5 but correctly predicted the Lions, Colts and Texans would cover to bring my record to 10-10 after four weeks.

Here's a look at some top spread picks for Week 6.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 6

Eagles -7.5 vs. Giants

The Eagles don't have much time to dwell on blowing a 17-3 lead against the Broncos as they visit the Giants in a Thursday matchup. Philadelphia's offense has looked out of sync for much of the season, but the Eagles are still 4-1 and have been able to dominate opponents defensively. The Giants won Jaxson Dart's first start but looked awful in his second, losing 26-14 to the New Orleans Saints. I like Philadelphia to force the issue a bit in the passing game and in turn, unleash Saquon Barkley against his former team in the second half of what should be a comfortable win. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Eagles covering in 63% of simulations, good for an "A" grade from the model.

I'd get this down to Packers -13.5 to avoid a push, but Green Bay is out of excuses after dropping the ball against Cleveland and tying Dallas. The Packers are coming off a bye week and at home potentially facing Joe Flacco, who Cincinnati acquired earlier in the week. Green Bay should be able to rattle Flacco as it did in the Cleveland game, and the Bengals are not quite as good as the Browns defensively to keep the team in the contest. This should be an easy win for the Packers, who will want to re-establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders. The SportsLine model is backing Cincinnati on this spread, as it covers in 51% of simulations.

Broncos -7.5 vs. Jets

The NFL's international games continue in Week 6 with the Broncos facing the Jets in London. New York is the league's only team without a win, and it's unlikely to happen against Denver. The Broncos have momentum after a nice comeback win over the Eagles, and they are grooving offensively. Denver has been great defensively at stopping the run, which seems to be the only thing the Jets can actually do. I don't think New York will have many answers for Denver on either side of the ball in this game and it should be an easy cover. The Broncos cover in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

Lions +2.5 vs. Chiefs

After looking completely lost in Week 1, the Lions have emerged as offensive juggernauts again. They've won four in a row, and even if the competition hasn't been the best, Detroit is a force to be reckoned with. The Chiefs should've beaten the Jaguars in Week 5 if not for several self-inflicted wounds, including Patrick Mahomes throwing a 99-yard pick-6, which basically created a 14-point swing in the contest. Kansas City will feed off the home crowd in primetime, but I don't think the Chiefs are quite at the same level as they've been in years past. They were 11-0 in one-score games in 2024, and that was never going to be sustainable. The Lions cover in 54% of model simulations.

Bills -4.5 vs. Falcons

The Falcons are coming off a bye week, so they'll have the benefit of extra preparation and rest. However, the Bills just lost to the Patriots at home in a game where they could not seem to capture any sort of momentum. Josh Allen should be able to move the ball against this Atlanta defense, which hasn't been able to stop a good quarterback yet this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has Buffalo covering in 69% of simulations.