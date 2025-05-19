Even though the calendar is in May, the NFL still has the ability to dominate headlines in the sports world. The league officially released the full schedule for the 2025 season on May 14, which led to sportsbooks posting early NFL spreads for Week 1 along with other betting markets. While plenty of things can change between now and the first game, here are some NFL point spreads in Week 1 bettors should look into jumping on early.

Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

The Bengals have tied up nearly half of their 2025 salary cap in three players: quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and wide receiver Tee Higgins. If that's any indication of how Cincinnati plans on operating this season, there's plenty of offense coming. Running back Chase Brown should take on a more prominent role as well. The Bengals were sixth in points per game a season ago and should remain around that mark as long as everyone is healthy. The Browns ranked last in points per game a season ago at 15.2 and have no clear starting quarterback at the moment. Joe Flacco, who was admittedly masterful in Cleveland's 2023 run to the postseason, appears to be the early answer. There's little reason to think Cleveland, despite being at home and fielding a stellar defense, can keep up with Cincinnati here.

New York Jets (+3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers continue to be mentioned as a possible landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, and his arrival would change some things in this matchup. The Jets are likely going to start Justin Fields, who was benched by Mike Tomlin last season in favor of Russell Wilson. Fields has bounced around a bit early in his career but has a great opportunity to make a mark for himself in New York. Even though the Steelers have a great defense, they are currently going to be starting either Mason Rudolph or rookie Will Howard at quarterback. Home underdogs are generally worth backing early in the season, and I think Fields has enough knowledge of Pittsburgh's defensive tendencies to keep this game close if not win it outright.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) vs. Dallas Cowboys

It's rare for the reigning Super Bowl champions to lose in the season opener, so Philadelphia is probably a good bet to win this game. The Cowboys have actually had some success against the Eagles lately with a 5-5 record over the last 10 games in this series. Dak Prescott should be healthy after missing most of last season with a hamstring tear, and he's got some new offensive weapons to play with. However, the Cowboys had a hard time slowing down Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and company in both 2024 matchups. I expect that to be the case once again in Week 1 of 2025, though I would potentially wait for this spread to shift a bit in Dallas' favor to get a slightly better line on Philadelphia.

Panthers (+3.5) vs. Jaguars

There's a lot to like about Jacksonville with new head coach Liam Coen and potential two-way star Travis Hunter. However, I think there's more momentum for the Panthers heading into 2025. Chuba Hubbard returns after a career year in 2024, where he put up 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. The offensive line is intact and should provide plenty of stability for Bryce Young, who has a new No. 1 receiver in first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. Young acquitted himself well after being benched early in 2024, throwing 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions in his last eight games. The Panthers only went 3-5 but had close calls with the Chiefs, Eagles and Bucs in that stretch. Those are three contending teams, which means Carolina isn't as far off as people might believe from being a wild card challenger in 2025.

Cardinals (-3.5) vs. Saints

It might be hard to believe, but the Cardinals were 6-4 at one point in 2024. Arizona has weapons offensively and a solid defense, which gives the team a good floor heading into 2025. The question is whether Kyler Murray can take the next step and show consistency, something that has eluded him over the last three seasons. Even if Murray isn't on point in this one, the Saints are in complete disarray after Derek Carr's sudden retirement. Receiver Chris Olave might be traded, and it's hard to imagine Alvin Kamara wanting to stick around if that happens. Rookie Tyler Shough is in line to start at quarterback, and rookie quarterbacks generally don't have good starts in the league. I expect Arizona to be all over New Orleans here.

Dolphins (+1.5) vs. Colts

The weather won't be a factor here since the Colts play in a dome. Indianapolis has actually won four of the last five meetings between these teams, including a 16-10 victory over Miami a season ago. The big difference between that game and this one should be the quarterback. Tyler Huntley is serviceable, but Tua Tagovailoa is the superior player in this offense. The Dolphins should have no issues moving the ball against the Colts, who remain questionable offensively, with Anthony Richardson's play leaving a lot to be desired.

Packers (-1.5) vs. Lions

Depending on the injury report and how both teams look in preseason action, this could potentially end up as a pick 'em game. The Packers came up short in both contests against the Lions a year ago, though the second matchup could've gone either way. Detroit has fresh coordinators, and that's more likely to have an impact early in the season, while Green Bay has continuity across the board. The Packers also have a new deep threat with rookie receiver Matthew Golden, and this offense will have yet another offseason to gel under head coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers know they have to show they can win against an elite team to be considered a true Super Bowl threat, and getting a home opener for the first time since 2018 is a great place to start.