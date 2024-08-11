Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
NFL preseason betting: Why QB depth charts matter
With starting quarterbacks getting limited playing time, the strength of a team’s backups at the position is important information to consider when betting on NFL preseason games.
For many NFL fans, the preseason is a time to get excited about their favorite team, watch some mediocre football, and see how new free agents and draft picks – if they play – perform. It’s always a time that hype surrounding a player – be it positive or negative – can get a little out of hand, but that’s part of the fun of August football.
Preseason games can provide interesting opportunities for football betting fans. While it seems counterintuitive for the average fan, the more uncertainty there is in a market, the greater the potential opportunity to exploit it. In the preseason, it’s all about gleaning information from coaches during press conferences and looking back at how they treat preseason historically. Some coaches want to win every game; others will treat it as an exhibition and work on specific plays.
The Baltimore Ravens, for example, won 24 straight preseason games, before losing their last two in the 2023 preseason. The Ravens were 0-3 against the spread (ATS) last season, disappointing bettors who had backed them all those previous years.
Assuming that no major injuries occur, preseason results usually have little impact on a team’s record for the coming season. Remember all those Indianapolis Colts teams led by Peyton Manning that were terrible in the preseason and then won 11-14 games every season?
That’s why in the preseason, knowing the depth at teams’ disposal is paramount to wagering – especially at the quarterback position. In the regular season, it’s obviously most important to have the best starting quarterback; in the preseason, the starter is one of the least important QBs in the rotation, since the backups will get far more playing time.
Here are a few of the best active preseason coaches to bet on, with their ATS record:
- John Harbaugh (Ravens): 40-20
- Mike Tomlin (Steelers): 36-29-1
- Sean McDermott (Bills) 15-8
- Jim Harbaugh (Chargers): 10-6
- Robert Salah (NY Jets): 6-3
- Matt Eberflus (Bears): 4-1
And here are a few coaches whose teams have struggled ATS in the preseason:
- Brian Daboll (NY Giants): 0-6
- Kevin O’Connell (Vikings): 1-5
- Nick Sirianni (Eagles): 2-5-1
- Dan Quinn (Commanders): 6-14-1
Be sure to monitor line movement as well, as preseason games will have odds shift far more rapidly than regular-season matchups due to the announcement of which quarterbacks will play and how long starters at other positions will be in.
For example, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters this week that both QBs vying for the starting role – Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew – will play “a legit quarter” in Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The game opened with the Raiders as 1.5-point underdogs, and has moved all the way to Raiders -4 at some books from this news and wagers on Las Vegas. On the other side, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell tends to rest his starters in the preseason and Jaren Hall is likely to get some playing time – which is probably not going to help Minnesota wagers.
If a team’s starters can score a few touchdowns early in the game, it can be much more difficult for an opposing team’s backups to match those scores in the second half.
That is an example of the depth of research required in the preseason, and why bettors should likely steer clear unless they are prepared to truly understand the game they’re betting on.
You can find depth charts for each individual NFL team here, by clicking on a team’s roster and then selecting the depth chart option.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Shane Buechele
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson
New England Patriots: Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Joe Milton, Bailey Zappe
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Andrew Peasley, Adrian Martinez
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Devin Leary, Emory Jones
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, Logan Woodside, Rocky Lombardi
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tyler Huntley
Pittsburgh Steelers: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, John Rhys Plumlee
AFC South
Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Tim Boyle
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger, Kedon Slovis
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, CJ Beathard
Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Chris Oladokun, Ian Book
Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Max Duggan, Casey Bauman
Las Vegas Raiders: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, Anthony Brown, Carter Bradley
Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee, Will Grier
New York Giants: Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito
Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Sam Hartman, Jeff Driskel
NFC North
Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt
Minnesota Vikings: Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien, Austin Reed
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker, Nate Sudfeld
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford, Zack Annexstad
Atlanta Falcons: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Taylor Heinicke, Nathan Rourke
New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler
Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett, Dresser Winn
Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder, Clayton Tune
San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy, Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Allen, Tanner Mordecai
Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith, Sam Howell, PJ Walker