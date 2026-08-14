NFL preseason Week 1: Best sportsbook promos for Dolphins-Commanders, Broncos-Falcons, Friday's games

NFL Week 1 preseason action continues on Friday, Aug. 14 with just three games on the docket featuring Dolphins vs. Commanders, Broncos vs. Falcons and Buccaneers vs. Jets. If you're interested in NFL betting ahead of Friday's preseason games, check out the top sportsbook promos at the best betting apps here. Bet on NFL preseason games at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL preseason Week 1

Here's a breakdown of all the promotions available for sports bettors for Thursday's NFL preseason games.



If you're looking for the classic bet-and-get sportsbook promotions, the offers at DraftKings, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet are up your alley. DraftKings and bet365 are giving $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the user's first wager, while Hard Rock Bet is giving $150 in bonus bets if a first bet wins.

If you are interested in profit boosts, you can bet $1 at Caesars and double your winnings on your next 10 bets.

FanDuel is giving new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. You can bet on NFL preseason games through the weekend to take advantage of the promotion. BetMGM is giving up to $1,500 in bonus bets if a user's qualifying wager loses. These are paid out either as one bet slip (wager of $49 or less) or five equal bet slips (wager of $50+). Fanatics is offering users a $100 bet match every day for 10 days in the form of FanCash, totaling up to $1,000 in FanCash over the length of the promotion. Bet on NFL preseason games at Fanatics and get a 10x$100 bet match in FanCash with promo code CBSFAN26:

NFL Friday preseason odds (via DraftKings)

Jets -6.5 vs. Bucs

Broncos -3.5 vs. Falcons

Dolphins -3.5 vs. Commanders

We'll see most of the Jets starters in Week 1 of the preseason, which means Geno Smith, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson will be in action. Smith is trying to bounce back from one of the worst seasons of his career, where he threw the most interceptions since his rookie campaign. Hall and Wilson will be two key skill players looking to take some pressure off Smith. The Bucs are going to rest most of their key starters, which means Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving are not likely to take the field. Mayfield is seeking a new contract and while he's not holding out, he's probably not going to take any preseason snaps in an effort to avoid an injury ahead of a crucial year. Bet on Jets-Buccaneers with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens:

Head coach Sean Payton says the Broncos will play their starters for a handful of snaps, which means quarterback Bo Nix will return to the field after missing last year's AFC title game due to an ankle injury. Broncos fans will also get their first look at new receiver Jaylen Waddle, who came to Denver in an offseason trade. The Falcons are also going to give their starters a series or two, so Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback while Michael Penix Jr. recovers from a torn ACL. Tagovailoa is expected to be the Week 1 starter but he'll want to put on a good performance to cement that role.

The Commanders have not said who will take the field but don't look for Jayden Daniels to play any snaps given his injury history. Miami's starters are unlikely to see major action, though new head coach Jeff Hafley indicated Malik Willis will get some snaps as he tries to get familiar with a new receiver group. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on NFL preseason games in Week 1:

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