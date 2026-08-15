NFL preseason Week 1: Best sportsbook promos for Panthers-Bills, Cowboys-Seahawks, Saturday's games

The first week of the NFL preseason concludes with seven games on Saturday, Aug. 15, with headliners including Eagles at Ravens, Rams at Chiefs and Cowboys at Seahawks. If you're interested in NFL betting on any of Saturday's seven preseason games, check out the top sportsbook promos at the best betting apps here. Bet on NFL preseason games at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL preseason Week 1

Here's a breakdown of all the promotions available for sports bettors for Thursday's NFL preseason games.



If you're looking for the classic bet-and-get sportsbook promotions, the offers at DraftKings, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet are up your alley. DraftKings and bet365 are giving $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the user's first wager, while Hard Rock Bet is giving $150 in bonus bets if a first bet wins.

If you are interested in profit boosts, you can bet $1 at Caesars and double your winnings on your next 10 bets.

FanDuel is giving new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. You can bet on NFL preseason games through the weekend to take advantage of the promotion. BetMGM is giving up to $1,500 in bonus bets if a user's qualifying wager loses. These are paid out either as one bet slip (wager of $49 or less) or five equal bet slips (wager of $50+). Fanatics is offering users a $100 bet match every day for 10 days in the form of FanCash, totaling up to $1,000 in FanCash over the length of the promotion. Bet on NFL preseason games at Fanatics and get a 10x$100 bet match in FanCash with promo code CBSFAN26:

NFL Saturday preseason odds (via DraftKings)

The Browns are in the midst of a quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and the veteran Watson will get the starting nod against the Bears, who are set to sit many key starters, including Caleb Williams. As for the Vikings, they recently named Kyler Murray as QB1 over J.J. McCarthy, so look for McCarthy to get a lot of playing time this preseason, including against a new-look Giants team under John Harbaugh, who's expected to get guys like Jaxson Dart into this contest.

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The Panthers had an epic preseason opener in the Hall of Fame Game last week, and they now move onto Buffalo for a date with the Bills. The Panthers will get Bryce Young and Co. into this one, and they'll also see Josh Allen among other notable players on the Bills' side. As for the Rams at Chiefs, while this has the making of a Super Bowl preview, don't expect to see many big names here, with Matthew Stafford among many big names expected to sit this one out, while Patrick Mahomes is working his way back from an ACL tear and may not play at all this season for Kansas City. That's also the case for the Jaguars versus the Saints, with each young team slated to rest key starters, including their quarterbacks.

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The Eagles and Ravens are each entering new eras of sorts with Philly having a new offensive coordinator and trading A.J. Brown to New England, while Baltimore has a new head coach in Jesse Minter. The Eagles typically take it easy with their biggest names, either sitting them outright or playing them for just a series or two. The Ravens are going to take a similar approach, so don't expect Lamar Jackson to play much at all here. And the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are in action against the Cowboys in Seattle. The Hawks will rest Sam Darnold and other key starters here, and the Cowboys will also be resting the likes of Dak Prescott.

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