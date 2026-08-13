NFL preseason Week 1: Best sportsbook promos for Lions-Bengals, Packers-Steelers, Thursday games today

The NFL Hall of Fame Game was the lone preseason action a week ago, but the 2026 NFL preseason begins in earnest on Thursday with a whopping six games, featuring the defending AFC champions New England Patriots plus the Pittsburgh Steelers matching up with the Green Bay Packers. The Arizona Cardinals are once again in action, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. We'll dive into where those looking to get into NFL betting can take advantage of the top sportsbook promos at the best betting apps for Thursday's games. Bet on the 2026 Hall of Fame Game at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL preseason Week 1

Here's a breakdown of all the promotions available for sports bettors for Thursday's NFL preseason games.



If you're looking for the classic bet-and-get sportsbook promotions, the offers at DraftKings, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet are up your alley. DraftKings and bet365 are giving $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the user's first wager, while Hard Rock Bet is giving $150 in bonus bets if a first bet wins.

If you are interested in profit boosts, you can bet $1 at Caesars and double your winnings on your next 10 bets.

FanDuel is giving new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. You can bet on NFL preseason games through the weekend to take advantage of the promotion. BetMGM is giving up to $1,500 in bonus bets if a user's qualifying wager loses. These are paid out either as one bet slip (wager of $49 or less) or five equal bet slips (wager of $50+). Fanatics is offering users a $100 bet match every day for 10 days in the form of FanCash, totaling up to $1,000 in FanCash over the length of the promotion. Bet on NFL preseason games at Fanatics and get a 10x$100 bet match in FanCash with promo code CBSFAN26:

NFL Thursday preseason odds (via DraftKings)

Lions vs. Bengals (-7)

Packers (-2.5) vs. Steelers

Colts (-3) vs. Patriots

Texans vs. Chargers (-1.5)

Raiders (-3) vs. Cardinals

Titans (-6) vs. 49ers

The Lions are not going to play most of their starters according to head coach Dan Campbell, but the same cannot be said for the Bengals. Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Dexter Lawrence are all set to get some snaps according to Zac Taylor, which is why Cincinnati is nearly a touchdown favorite.

The Packers are going to see Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy on Thursday, but they'll be on the opposite sideline for a change. Rodgers is not likely to suit up, but Green Bay starter Jordan Love is going take the field for a series or two. The Packers are probably going to give their presumed starters some snaps with Love. Bet on Lions-Bengals and Packers-Steelers with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens:

Daniel Jones is not going to start for Indianapolis, which means Anthony Richardson is going to go against New England. Richardson is trying to revive his career and has requested a trade, so this is going to be a huge opportunity for him to showcase his skills. The Patriots are unlikely to throw Drake Maye and A.J. Brown out there, but Romeo Doubs could see some snaps.

The 49ers are not going to play their starters for long, if at all, in Week 1. That's more than fair given their injury situation a year ago. The Titans are going in the opposite direction and throwing the first team out there, including quarterback Cam Ward. He's likely to play a series or two, as will most of the starters before yielding way to the backups.

Both the Raiders and Cardinals have said they will play their starters for some time, which means we're going to see Kirk Cousins open this game for Las Vegas. No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza should see extended playing time, and No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love will be in action for the Cardinals. Jacoby Brissett might only see a couple series, but Gardner Minshew might have to do work to fend off Carson Beck. Beck looked solid in the Hall of Fame Game but suffered a rib injury and will not suit up on Thursday. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on NFL preseason games in Week 1:

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