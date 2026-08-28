After four games on Thursday to kick off Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason, the league will take over the sports schedule on Friday, Aug. 28 with a whopping 10 games on the docket. Sports fans looking to wager on these games to begin their NFL betting journey can check out the top sportsbook promos available to them for Friday's games.

Bet on NFL preseason games at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL preseason Week 3

Here's a breakdown of the promotion offers available to new users at the best sports betting apps.



Several sportsbooks are offering what would be considered standard "bet and get" promotion offers. DraftKings gives new users $200 in bonus bets, paid out over 21 days, when they spend $5+. FanDuel gives users up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ each day for seven days. Hard Rock Bet is offering $100 in bonus bets after a $5+ wager while bet365 is giving out $365 in bonus bets after a $10+ wager.

BetMGM and Fanatics are also offering bonus bets but in different ways. New BetMGM users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, but you must bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is providing a $100 bet match in FanCash every day for 10 days, making their offer worth up to $1,000 in FanCash.

If you'd rather have profit boosts, Caesars Sportsbook is letting users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1+. Use the promo code CBSDYW to sign up with Caesars here:

NFL Friday preseason odds (via DraftKings)

Even though it's the final week of the preseason, fans should not expect starters to be taking the field for extended snaps. The Falcons will be an exception to this rule, as Tua Tagovailoa will take the field as the starting quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. has been cleared to return to practice, but the coaching staff is unlikely to risk him in a preseason game. Tagovailoa has struggled so far in this Falcons offense, but he might be the Week 1 starter by default if Penix Jr. is unable to get medical clearance for game action.

Giants new head coach John Harbaugh said there are a few roster spots he's still unsure about but the starters have largely been determined. The Jets are also going to be sitting their starters, so Geno Smith won't see the field on Friday. The Cardinals and Packers won't be playing their starters in the "LaFleur bowl" but Green Bay might want to give running backs Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr. additional work in light of the recent developments surrounding Josh Jacobs.

Wager on Friday's NFL preseason games at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

The Bengals and Eagles will not give most of their starters playing time on Friday but Philadelphia rookie receiver Makai Lemon could be the exception. Lemon hasn't played at all in the preseason and the Eagles might want to give him a series or two just to get a look at his skill set. Cincinnati has already given its starters some run earlier in the preseason. The Seahawks and Chiefs will also be resting their starters, so Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker will not go up against his former team. Garrett Nussmeier will get the start for Kansas City at quarterback but everything remains in place for Patrick Mahomes to play in Week 1.

Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with Friday's NFL games when you sign up with BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously. They provide users with tools to game responsibly, and these range from setting deposit limits to using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbook platforms have live chat features available for customer support 24/7, while all platforms provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for users who need additional assistance.