After Friday's 10-game schedule, the 2026 NFL preseason concludes with a pair of games on Saturday, Aug. 29, when the Colts host the Lions and the Bears visit the Titans. These are the final two preseason games of the year, as Week 1 is officially less than two weeks away. Anyone interested in NFL betting can get started on Saturday with the top sportsbook promos. Bet on NFL preseason games at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL preseason Week 3

Here's a breakdown of the promotion offers available to new users at the best sports betting apps.



Several sportsbooks are offering what would be considered standard "bet and get" promotion offers. DraftKings gives new users $200 in bonus bets, paid out over 21 days, when they spend $5+. FanDuel gives users up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ each day for seven days. Hard Rock Bet is offering $100 in bonus bets after a $5+ wager while bet365 is giving out $365 in bonus bets after a $10+ wager.

BetMGM and Fanatics are also offering bonus bets but in different ways. New BetMGM users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, but you must bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is providing a $100 bet match in FanCash every day for 10 days, making their offer worth up to $1,000 in FanCash.

If you'd rather have profit boosts, Caesars Sportsbook is letting users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1+. Use the promo code CBSDYW to sign up with Caesars here:

NFL Saturday preseason odds (via DraftKings)

Lions vs. Colts (-3.5)

Bears vs. Titans (-2.5)

The Lions have never shied away from resting their starters in the preseason, and that's been the case once again this year. Detroit will keep stars like Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs sidelined on Saturday. The Colts are expected to have some of their more notable players get some snaps on Saturday, but Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor will not be suiting up. Wager on Saturday's NFL preseason games at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

The Bears have largely taken it easy this preseason, with Caleb Williams and other top starters getting minimal playing time. Head coach Ben Johnson appears to have seen enough as Williams and Co. will be in street clothes on Saturday with an eye towards Week 1. The Titans are a younger team and have gotten their main starters, namely Cam Young, onto the field quite a bit this preseason, but Ward and other top players will not be playing this weekend. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with Saturday's NFL games when you sign up with BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously. They provide users with tools to game responsibly, and these range from setting deposit limits to using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbook platforms have live chat features available for customer support 24/7, while all platforms provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for users who need additional assistance.