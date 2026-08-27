NFL preseason action wraps up with Week 3 beginning on Thursday, Aug. 27. There are four games on the docket and those looking to get into sports betting and NFL betting can take advantage of several sportsbook promos available at the best sports betting sites when they make their wagers for Thursday's contests.

Bet on NFL preseason games at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL preseason Week 3

Here's a breakdown of the promotion offers available to new users at the best sports betting apps.



Several sportsbooks are offering what would be considered standard "bet and get" promotion offers. DraftKings gives new users $200 in bonus bets, paid out over 21 days, when they spend $5+. FanDuel gives users up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ each day for seven days. Hard Rock Bet is offering $100 in bonus bets after a $5+ wager while bet365 is giving out $365 in bonus bets after a $10+ wager.

BetMGM and Fanatics are also offering bonus bets but in different ways. New BetMGM users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, but you must bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is providing a $100 bet match in FanCash every day for 10 days, making their offer worth up to $1,000 in FanCash.

If you'd rather have profit boosts, Caesars Sportsbook is letting users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1+. Use the promo code CBSDYW to sign up with Caesars here:

NFL Thursday preseason odds (via DraftKings)

Pittsburgh isn't planning on playing any of its starters, so fans will have to wait until Week 1 of the regular season to see Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in action. However, there is an interesting battle to watch with the Steelers at quarterback. Will Howard and Drew Allar could both be passers of the future, but carrying both on the roster might put others in danger of being cut. The Bills don't plan to play Josh Allen, but other starters like James Cook, Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir could see some snaps.

There's plenty of anger in Cleveland over Deshaun Watson being named the starting quarterback, but fans won't see him or Shedeur Sanders in this preseason game. The Patriots are also benching their starters, so don't expect Drake Maye or A.J. Brown to see the field.

Wager on Thursday's NFL preseason games at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

San Francisco has a trip to Australia for Week 1 looming, so Kyle Shanahan isn't going to risk guys like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Mike Evans in a preseason game. The Raiders are unlikely to play either of Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza, and they're probably going to hold out Mike Washington Jr. in case Ashton Jeanty isn't ready for Week 1.

The Rams are playing the 49ers in Australia, which means key starters like Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett won't suit up. The Chargers could play their starters for a drive or two, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh, but fans should not expect Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and Co. to be out there for longer than that.

Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously. They provide users with tools to game responsibly, and these range from setting deposit limits to using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbook platforms have live chat features available for customer support 24/7, while all platforms provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for users who need additional assistance.