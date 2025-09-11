NFL Prop Cheat Sheet for wideouts, tight ends: Back Marvin Harrison Jr., Hunter Henry
Here, we'll take a look at some of the best NFL player prop bets according to value derived from the projection model for receivers and tight ends in Week 2.
Cedric Tillman Over 3.5 receptions (-125 BetMGM)
Like Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco has turned 40, and is a one-time Super Bowl MVP and champion still starting in the NFL. But unlike Rodgers, Flacco does not have receivers who are his guys and will not fight to bring in an Allen Lazard type and target him like he's a WR1. Flacco threw the ball eight times to rookie RB Dylan Sampson, nine times to rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. and eight times to Cedric Tillman.
Even though the Ravens defense isn't great against the run, their offense should put up plenty of points, in which case Flacco and the Browns will be forced to pass it a ton to try to have a Bills-like comeback. Tillman caught five of his eight targets for 52 yards and a TD in Week 1. He is just entering his third season as a third-round pick, so it took a season and a half for him to firmly establish himself as WR2.
He was just 2-13 over 3.5 receptions to start his career but has had 4+ in four of his last six games and is projected for 3.5. So at plus money, I like this over, even without a ton of actual line value.
Jalen Tolbert Over 1.5 receptions (+105 BetMGM)
Tolbert played 67% of the snaps in Week 1 last season, but with George Pickens in the mix, that fell to just 44% for last week's season opener. This has resulted in a buy-low spot for Tolbert. Dak's completion line is 21.5. CeeDee Lamb and Pickens' combined reception lines add up to 11. If you give the RBs three completions, then you are left with 7 unaccounted for catches. Tolbert had 2+ in 12 of 17 games last season and maybe if Dallas and Dak had passed for a ton of yards vs. Philly without him, I'd expect a further reduction in snaps. But since that wasn't the case, hopefully he'll get back to over 50% of snaps.
TE Jake Ferguson is the only other consistently targeted receiver. Ferguson's heavily juiced under 4.5 projects to 4 rec which should leave Tolbert his 2 or 3. When you add in that the projection model really likes Dak's over in completions this week we may have Tolbert get back to that 3 or 4 rec level.
Hunter Henry Over 32.5 receiving yards (-110 DraftKings)
Last week, I got Henry over 3.5 receptions but he sat on two for a long time and I was getting nervous. He crushed this over in yards line on those two catches. I realized that his yards per reception of nearly 11 is a very solid number for tight ends. He has accounted for 18.6% of team receptions but 20.8% of team yards so his yards track over at a higher rate than receptions.
He has gone over 3.5 receptions in 48.7% of games, but over 32.5 receiving yards in 56.5% of games. More importantly, after the first month of last season he has gone over this in 10 of 13 games. Miami was pathetic offensively and defensively in week 1 and Henry is projected for over 40 receiving yards.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 53.5 receiving yards (-110 DraftKings)
We like the Over for Kyler Murray's passing touchdowns this week because the Cardinals get to face the Panthers defense that allowed 35 points per game on the road last season and didn't look much better in Week 1 vs. Jacksonville. I already issued a YES ATD pick here. The reason why you are getting a line this low on a guy who averages nearly 14.5 yards per reception is because oddsmakers typically set receiving lines based on target share and receptions per target.
For a stud wideout, Harrison does not get the target share that Kyler gave DeAndre Hopkins back in the day. But we can capitalize on that because Harrison's yards, TD line are heavily influenced by his relatively modest 17.8% of team receptions, and not his greater than 25% of team receiving yards and over 40% of team receiving TDs marks. He has gone Over this line in 11 of 18 career games and is projected for nearly 65.
Jahan Dotson Over 10.5 receiving yards (-118 BetMGM)
Four targets for four receptions and 24 yards. That's an okay receiving stat line for your starting running back, but it's awful for your two starting, Pro Bowl wideouts in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. But that's what they combined for in Week 1 vs. a Micah Parsons-less Dallas defense.
Jalen Hurts has earned the right to win any way he wants. Brown, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert have earned the right to get all the secondary's attention defensively. Saquon Barkley is taking a heavier load receiving the ball. So you have star WRs stretching the field, a RB drawing attention around the line of scrimmage and this leaves Dotson with lots of running room if and when he catches a ball.
He averages 12.8 yards per reception, so this is really a bet that he has at least one reception. If John Metchie had been used as a starting WR in Week 1, maybe I'd be nervous about Dotson being WR3—but Metchie wasn't and I'm not. We are projecting him for 1.6 receptions and an easy Over with 22 yards. Dotson has gone Over in his last four games since he started getting consistent snaps in Week 18 when the Eagles rested starters (94 yards), followed by 11, 42, and 59 in Week 1.
Other Model Values
These are our latest Week 1 projections in comparison to the betting lines at the time we published. When there is projection value, we list the full bet and the sportsbook with the best line. You can use this to see if the model agrees with your personal best bets.
|RECEIVING
|REC
|REC LINE
|RECYD
|RECYD LINE
|ATD
|YES ATD
|RUSH+REC YD
|RUSHYD+RECYD
|Justin Jefferson (MIN)
|6.7
|Over 5.5 (-120 FD)
|95
|Over 72.5 (-114 FD)
|0.64
|+105, 48.8% (FD)
|95
|-
|CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
|7.2
|Over 6.5 (+100 MGM)
|94
|Over 76.5 (-112 DK)
|0.61
|+110, 47.6% (DK)
|98
|Over 81.5 (-118 MGM)
|Ja`Marr Chase (CIN)
|6.6
|6.5
|92
|85.5
|0.83
|-140, 58.3% (MGM)
|93
|-
|Malik Nabers (NYG)
|6.9
|Over 6.5 (+100 MGM)
|92
|Over 74.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.71
|+120, 45.5% (MGM)
|92
|Over 74.5 (-118 MGM)
|Puka Nacua (LAR)
|7.3
|Over 6.5 (+105 FAN)
|92
|Over 78.5 (-113 DK)
|0.46
|o0.5
|96
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)
|6.7
|Over 5.5 (-125 MGM)
|79
|Over 63.5 (-113 DK)
|0.33
|o0.5
|80
|-
|Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
|5.9
|6.5
|76
|Over 63.5 (-112 DK)
|0.58
|+120, 45.5% (DK)
|77
|Over 66.5 (-115 MGM)
|Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC)
|4.9
|Under 5.5 (-110 MGM)
|75
|69.5
|0.79
|+135, 42.6% (MGM)
|78
|-
|Nico Collins (HOU)
|5
|Under 5.5 (+105 MGM)
|73
|76.5
|0.6
|+120, 45.5% (MGM)
|73
|-
|Ladd McConkey (LAC)
|5.2
|Under 5.5 (+110 MGM)
|73
|74.5
|0.38
|o0.5
|73
|-
|Davante Adams (LAR)
|5.7
|Over 5.5 (+134 FD)
|72
|Over 56.5 (-111 DK)
|0.51
|+155, 39.2% (DK)
|72
|-
|DK Metcalf (PIT)
|4.4
|Under 4.5 (+110 MGM)
|71
|66.5
|0.41
|o0.5
|71
|-
|Brock Bowers (LV)
|6.1
|-
|70
|-
|0.31
|o0.5
|71
|-
|Mike Evans (TB)
|4.5
|5.5
|69
|68.5
|0.49
|o0.5
|69
|68.5
|Tee Higgins (CIN)
|5.1
|5.5
|68
|64.5
|0.7
|+120, 45.5% (MGM)
|68
|-
|Trey McBride (ARI)
|6.2
|6.5
|67
|63.5
|0.47
|o0.5
|67
|-
|Zay Flowers (BAL)
|4
|Under 4.5 (+100 MGM)
|66
|Over 56.5 (-114 DK)
|0.43
|o0.5
|69
|-
|DJ Moore (CHI)
|5.2
|5.5
|65
|Over 53.5 (-114 FD)
|0.39
|o0.5
|69
|-
|Tyreek Hill (MIA)
|4.9
|5.5
|65
|64.5
|0.51
|o0.5
|67
|-
|Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI)
|4.3
|3.5
|65
|Over 53.5 (-110 DK)
|0.78
|+135, 42.6% (DK)
|65
|Over 53.5 (-115 MGM)
|Jakobi Meyers (LV)
|5.7
|-
|64
|-
|0.36
|o0.5
|65
|-
|Jerry Jeudy (CLE)
|4.6
|4.5
|63
|Over 55.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.17
|o0.5
|63
|Over 56.5 (-110 MGM)
|George Pickens (DAL)
|4.2
|4.5
|63
|Over 53.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.41
|o0.5
|63
|Over 54.5 (-110 MGM)
|Garrett Wilson (NYJ)
|5.6
|Over 5.5 (+112 FD)
|63
|60.5
|0.34
|o0.5
|63
|-
|A.J. Brown (PHI)
|4.4
|4.5
|63
|63.5
|0.44
|+185, 35.1% (MGM)
|63
|66.5
|Emeka Egbuka (TB)
|3.9
|Under 4.5 (-130 MGM)
|63
|Over 52.5 (-118 MGM)
|0.41
|o0.5
|64
|55.5
|Courtland Sutton (DEN)
|4.9
|4.5
|62
|64.5
|0.52
|+165, 37.7% (MGM)
|62
|-
|Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)
|4.6
|4.5
|61
|58.5
|0.28
|o0.5
|62
|58.5
|Travis Hunter (JAC)
|4.4
|4.5
|60
|Over 50.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.28
|o0.5
|61
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)
|4.6
|Over 4.5 (+110 MGM)
|58
|Over 43.5 (-118 MGM)
|0.35
|+255, 28.2% (MGM)
|58
|-
|Drake London (ATL)
|4.9
|-
|56
|Under 69.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.38
|o0.5
|56
|-
|Keon Coleman (BUF)
|3.2
|3.5
|54
|Over 44.5 (-114 FD)
|0.48
|+250, 28.6% (FD)
|54
|-
|Matthew Golden (GB)
|3.3
|2.5
|53
|Over 31.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.33
|o0.5
|54
|Over 31.5 (-118 MGM)
|Calvin Ridley (TEN)
|3.5
|Under 4.5 (-105 MGM)
|52
|53.5
|0.3
|o0.5
|54
|-
|Terry McLaurin (WAS)
|4.1
|4.5
|51
|54.5
|0.47
|+185, 35.1% (DK)
|51
|-
|DeVonta Smith (PHI)
|4.2
|4.5
|51
|54.5
|0.48
|+230, 30.3% (MGM)
|51
|56.5
|Jameson Williams (DET)
|3.1
|3.5
|50
|45.5
|0.43
|+210, 32.3% (MGM)
|56
|-
|Rome Odunze (CHI)
|3.8
|4.5
|50
|Over 44.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.35
|o0.5
|51
|-
|Jaylen Waddle (MIA)
|3.8
|-
|50
|48.5
|0.22
|o0.5
|51
|-
|Romeo Doubs (GB)
|3.1
|3.5
|49
|Over 39.5 (-117 MGM)
|0.35
|o0.5
|49
|43.5
|Sam LaPorta (DET)
|3.9
|Under 4.5 (+100 MGM)
|49
|45.5
|0.46
|+200, 33.3% (MGM)
|49
|-
|Jalen Nailor (MIN)
|3.2
|Over 2.5 (-105 MGM)
|49
|Over 26.5 (-118 MGM)
|0.53
|+390, 20.4% (FD)
|49
|-
|T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
|4.6
|3.5
|49
|Over 41.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.32
|o0.5
|49
|-
|Tyler Warren (IND)
|3.6
|Under 4.5 (-130 MGM)
|48
|41.5
|0.27
|o0.5
|52
|-
|Wan`Dale Robinson (NYG)
|5.1
|Over 3.5 (-150 MGM)
|47
|Over 38.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.27
|+360, 21.7% (MGM)
|49
|Over 38.5 (-115 MGM)
|Chris Olave (NO)
|4.2
|Under 4.5 (+105 MGM)
|47
|52.5
|0.2
|-
|47
|52.5
|Calvin Austin III (PIT)
|3.3
|3.5
|47
|Over 39.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.44
|+275, 26.7% (MGM)
|48
|-
|Darnell Mooney (ATL)
|3.2
|-
|47
|-
|0.25
|o0.5
|47
|-
|Khalil Shakir (BUF)
|4.2
|Under 4.5 (-114 FD)
|46
|50.5
|0.3
|o0.5
|46
|-
|Adam Thielen (MIN)
|3.6
|-
|46
|-
|0.39
|+400, 20% (DK)
|46
|-
|Jayden Reed (GB)
|2.9
|3.5
|44
|38.5
|0.46
|+245, 29% (MGM)
|52
|43.5
|Hunter Henry (NE)
|3.8
|Over 3.5 (+120 MGM)
|43
|Over 32.5 (-110 DK)
|0.23
|o0.5
|43
|-
|Kayshon Boutte (NE)
|2.9
|2.5
|43
|37.5
|0.2
|o0.5
|43
|-
|Marquise Brown (KC)
|4.6
|Under 5.5 (+115 MGM)
|43
|Under 62.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.23
|o0.5
|44
|Under 63.5 (-118 MGM)
|Deebo Samuel (WAS)
|4.2
|Under 4.5 (+110 MGM)
|42
|Under 52.5 (-111 DK)
|0.36
|o0.5
|51
|Under 62.5 (-112 DK)
|Brenton Strange (JAC)
|3.6
|Over 3.5 (+120 MGM)
|42
|Over 30.5 (-135 MGM)
|0.21
|o0.5
|42
|-
|Tory Horton (SEA)
|3.1
|-
|42
|-
|0.14
|o0.5
|43
|-
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|3.9
|3.5
|42
|38.5
|0.25
|o0.5
|43
|-
|Keenan Allen (LAC)
|3.6
|Under 4.5 (+115 MGM)
|42
|Under 52.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.39
|o0.5
|42
|-
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|3.1
|-
|41
|-
|0.59
|+170, 37% (FD)
|42
|-
|Stefon Diggs (NE)
|4.1
|Over 3.5 (-110 MGM)
|41
|38.5
|0.25
|o0.5
|41
|-
|Alec Pierce (IND)
|1.8
|1.5
|41
|Over 18.5 (-118 MGM)
|0.29
|+600, 14.3% (MGM)
|41
|-
|Rashod Bateman (BAL)
|2.5
|2.5
|40
|37.5
|0.48
|+210, 32.3% (FD)
|40
|37.5
|Jake Ferguson (DAL)
|4.5
|Over 4.5 (+125 MGM)
|40
|36.5
|0.27
|o0.5
|40
|-
|Josh Palmer (BUF)
|2.7
|2.5
|40
|34.5
|0.19
|o0.5
|40
|-
|Cooper Kupp (SEA)
|3.7
|Over 3.5 (+130 MGM)
|40
|33.5
|0.19
|o0.5
|40
|-
|Josh Downs (IND)
|3.3
|Under 3.5 (+115 MGM)
|40
|38.5
|0.27
|+400, 20% (MGM)
|41
|-
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|4.4
|Under 5.5 (-134 FD)
|40
|Under 49.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.26
|o0.5
|40
|-
|Quentin Johnston (LAC)
|3.1
|Under 3.5 (+105 MGM)
|40
|42.5
|0.48
|+250, 28.6% (MGM)
|40
|-
|Rashid Shaheed (NO)
|3
|Under 3.5 (+100 MGM)
|39
|40.5
|0.32
|-
|42
|41.5
|Jayden Higgins (HOU)
|2.8
|-
|39
|-
|0.16
|o0.5
|39
|-
|Cedric Tillman (CLE)
|3.5
|3.5
|38
|39.5
|0.35
|+330, 23.3% (FD)
|38
|39.5
|Jack Bech (LV)
|3
|-
|38
|-
|0.15
|+800, 11.1% (MGM)
|38
|-
|Evan Engram (DEN)
|4.8
|-
|37
|-
|0.27
|o0.5
|37
|-
|Tucker Kraft (GB)
|2.7
|Under 3.5 (+100 MGM)
|36
|40.5
|0.49
|+225, 30.8% (FAN)
|37
|-
|David Njoku (CLE)
|4.2
|4.5
|36
|36.5
|0.28
|o0.5
|36
|-
|Michael Wilson (ARI)
|2.7
|Over 2.5 (+100 MGM)
|35
|Over 22.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.32
|+400, 20% (MGM)
|35
|-
|Tyquan Thornton (KC)
|2.7
|Over 2.5 (+110 MGM)
|35
|Over 27.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.13
|o0.5
|37
|-
|Zach Ertz (WAS)
|4
|Over 3.5 (-112 FD)
|34
|32.5
|0.35
|+300, 25% (FD)
|34
|-
|Demario Douglas (NE)
|3.7
|Over 2.5 (-155 MGM)
|34
|27.5
|0.31
|+425, 19% (MGM)
|36
|-
|Marvin Mims (DEN)
|2.9
|2.5
|34
|32.5
|0.32
|+295, 25.3% (MGM)
|36
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC)
|3.1
|2.5
|34
|30.5
|0.17
|o0.5
|34
|30.5
|Kyle Williams (NE)
|2.7
|-
|33
|-
|0.16
|+1000, 9.1% (MGM)
|34
|-
|Dalton Kincaid (BUF)
|3.2
|3.5
|33
|30.5
|0.24
|o0.5
|33
|-
|Elic Ayomanor (TEN)
|2.5
|3.5
|33
|33.5
|0.13
|o0.5
|34
|-
|Cade Otton (TB)
|2.8
|2.5
|33
|28.5
|0.18
|o0.5
|33
|-
|Dalton Schultz (HOU)
|3.1
|Under 3.5 (+100 MGM)
|33
|34.5
|0.18
|o0.5
|33
|-
|Juwan Johnson (NO)
|3.1
|Under 3.5 (-118 MGM)
|32
|33.5
|0.18
|-
|32
|-
|Jonnu Smith (PIT)
|3.2
|Under 3.5 (+115 MGM)
|32
|30.5
|0.36
|+380, 20.8% (MGM)
|32
|-
|Tre Tucker (LV)
|2.4
|-
|32
|-
|0.32
|o0.5
|35
|-
|Mike Gesicki (CIN)
|2.8
|Over 2.5 (+145 MGM)
|31
|Over 18.5 (-112 MGM)
|0.2
|o0.5
|31
|-
|Noah Fant (CIN)
|2.8
|Over 2.5 (+114 MGM)
|31
|Over 21.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.25
|o0.5
|31
|-
|Jalen Tolbert (DAL)
|2.5
|Over 1.5 (+100 MGM)
|31
|Over 13.5 (-120 MGM)
|0.4
|+500, 16.7% (MGM)
|31
|Over 14.5 (-110 MGM)
|Theo Johnson (NYG)
|2.5
|Over 2.5 (+125 MGM)
|31
|Over 20.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.22
|o0.5
|31
|-
|Kyle Pitts (ATL)
|2.8
|-
|31
|-
|0.17
|o0.5
|31
|-
|Tyler Conklin (LAC)
|2.7
|-
|31
|-
|0.16
|o0.5
|31
|-
|Dontayvion Wicks (GB)
|2.3
|1.5
|30
|Over 17.5 (-114 FD)
|0.31
|+500, 16.7% (FD)
|30
|20.5
|DeAndre Hopkins (BAL)
|1.7
|-
|30
|-
|0.41
|+360, 21.7% (FD)
|30
|-
|Darius Slayton (NYG)
|1.7
|1.5
|30
|25.5
|0.17
|o0.5
|31
|27.5
|Dyami Brown (JAC)
|2.1
|Under 2.5 (-109 MGM)
|29
|31.5
|0.11
|o0.5
|30
|-
|Mason Taylor (NYJ)
|2.9
|-
|29
|-
|0.15
|o0.5
|29
|-
|Robbie Ouzts (SEA)
|2.9
|-
|29
|-
|0.13
|+1500, 6.2% (MGM)
|29
|-
|Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN)
|3
|Under 3.5 (-125 MGM)
|29
|30.5
|0.14
|o0.5
|30
|-
|Ray-Ray McCloud (ATL)
|2.7
|-
|29
|-
|0.12
|o0.5
|32
|-
|Colston Loveland (CHI)
|2.7
|Over 2.5 (+116 FD)
|28
|Over 19.5 (-114 FD)
|0.17
|o0.5
|28
|-
|Nick Westbrook (MIA)
|2
|-
|28
|-
|0.31
|+550, 15.4% (DK)
|28
|-
|Xavier Legette (CAR)
|3.2
|3.5
|28
|31.5
|0.23
|o0.5
|29
|-
|Tre Harris (LAC)
|2
|-
|28
|-
|0.14
|o0.5
|29
|-
|Noah Brown (WAS)
|2.2
|2.5
|27
|20.5
|0.1
|o0.5
|27
|-
|KaVontae Turpin (DAL)
|2
|1.5
|26
|17.5
|0.22
|+450, 18.2% (MGM)
|34
|27.5
|Luther Burden III (CHI)
|2
|-
|26
|-
|0.12
|+1000, 9.1% (MGM)
|27
|-
|Tutu Atwell (LAR)
|2
|1.5
|26
|17.5
|0.11
|o0.5
|27
|-
|Ja`Tavion Sanders (CAR)
|2.5
|Over 2.5 (+100 MGM)
|26
|21.5
|0.12
|o0.5
|26
|-
|Will Dissly (LAC)
|2.6
|-
|25
|-
|0.15
|o0.5
|25
|-
|Andrei Iosivas (CIN)
|1.8
|1.5
|24
|18.5
|0.33
|+370, 21.3% (DK)
|24
|-
|Allen Lazard (NYJ)
|1.7
|-
|24
|-
|0.2
|+900, 10% (FD)
|24
|-
|Curtis Samuel (BUF)
|2.4
|-
|24
|-
|0.24
|+950, 9.5% (FD)
|25
|-
|Pat Freiermuth (PIT)
|2.6
|Over 2.5 (+110 MGM)
|24
|21.5
|0.23
|o0.5
|24
|-
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|2.6
|Over 2.5 (+135 MGM)
|24
|18.5
|0.3
|+400, 20% (MGM)
|24
|-
|Adonai Mitchell (IND)
|1.7
|-
|24
|-
|0.1
|o0.5
|24
|-
|Michael Mayer (LV)
|2.8
|-
|24
|-
|0.12
|o0.5
|24
|-
|Olamide Zaccheaus (CHI)
|2
|-
|23
|-
|0.1
|o0.5
|23
|-
|Josh Reynolds (NYJ)
|1.6
|1.5
|23
|20.5
|0.16
|o0.5
|23
|-
|Tyler Lockett (TEN)
|1.8
|1.5
|23
|19.5
|0.12
|o0.5
|23
|-
|Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE)
|2.4
|-
|22
|-
|0.11
|o0.5
|27
|-
|Cole Kmet (CHI)
|1.9
|-
|22
|-
|0.17
|o0.5
|22
|-
|Brandin Cooks (NO)
|2.2
|1.5
|22
|17.5
|0.23
|-
|22
|18.5
|Tyler Johnson (NYJ)
|2.1
|-
|22
|-
|0.1
|o0.5
|22
|-
|Pat Bryant (DEN)
|1.8
|-
|22
|-
|0.13
|+1100, 8.3% (MGM)
|23
|-
|Jahan Dotson (PHI)
|1.6
|-
|22
|Over 9.5 (-118 MGM)
|0.1
|o0.5
|23
|Over 9.5 (-120 MGM)
|Jaylin Noel (HOU)
|1.6
|-
|22
|-
|0.09
|o0.5
|22
|-
|Sterling Shepard (TB)
|1.8
|2.5
|22
|20.5
|0.12
|o0.5
|25
|21.5
|Troy Franklin (DEN)
|2
|Under 3.5 (-175 MGM)
|21
|Under 32.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.15
|o0.5
|21
|-
|Parker Washington (JAC)
|1.6
|-
|20
|-
|0.22
|+600, 14.3% (DK)
|20
|-
|Dont'e Thornton (LV)
|1.6
|-
|20
|-
|0.08
|o0.5
|20
|-
|Greg Dortch (ARI)
|1.9
|-
|19
|-
|0.24
|+700, 12.5% (FD)
|20
|-
|Josh Oliver (MIN)
|1.8
|-
|19
|-
|0.2
|+650, 13.3% (FD)
|19
|-
|Darren Waller (MIA)
|1.6
|-
|18
|-
|0.09
|o0.5
|18
|-
|Ben Skowronek (PIT)
|1.4
|-
|18
|-
|0.21
|+650, 13.3% (MGM)
|18
|-