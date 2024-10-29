NFL quarterback rankings based on 2024 MVP odds

Here are the current FanDuel NFL MVP odds among quarterbacks, with thoughts on each

There are 25 NFL quarterbacks with MVP odds right now on FanDuel. (How insulted must Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones be to not even be included with any odds whatsoever?) Here are all 25, listed by shortest to longest odds, with some thoughts as to how they’ve performed so far and what to expect from them going forward.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are current as of Oct. 29.

1. Josh Allen (+270)

Allen as the favorite is no surprise. Lamar Jackson may have the best numbers this season, but Allen is close behind. And with the collapse of the Jets and the Dolphins, Allen’s path to a division title looks much easier, so he has a clearer path to a dozen wins. (Of the last 17 NFL MVPs, 15 have been quarterbacks who won 12-plus games.)

Plus, the MVP is a narrative award, and Jackson already having won it twice gives Allen a slight boost among voters who have voter fatigue. Just ask Nikola Jokic, who lost the 2023 NBA MVP to Joel Embiid.

2. Lamar Jackson (+370)

There’s a reason Jackson’s betting odds to win MVP have shortened from +1500 before the season because with the regular season nearly half over, he is first in passer rating, adjusted net yards per attempt, QB rushing yards and total yards, second in QBR, touchdown passes, total touchdowns and yards per attempt, and third in success rate.

3. Patrick Mahomes (+500)

Mahomes’ stats reflect a below-average starting quarterback. But the Chiefs are the only undefeated team remaining, and that’s not just because of the defense. At crunch time, Mahomes has performed, as evidenced by his 51.5% success rate, tied for fourth in the league. And MVP odds are about predicting the future.

While Mahomes leads the league in interceptions through the first seven games, few quarterbacks project to do better over the remaining 10.

4. Jared Goff (+600)

Goff has the third highest completion percentage (74.1) in league history, and since Week 3 he has been completing an absurd 83%. If he keeps that up, the Drew Brees record of 74.4% set in 2018 could be shattered.

5. Jayden Daniels (+900)

Daniels was supposed to miss Week 8 with a rib injury. Instead he gave Washington fans the greatest play in franchise history. He is second in completion percentage and QB rushing yards and top five in numerous other categories. Forget about Rookie of the Year; Daniels is thinking about becoming the first rookie to win MVP since the very first NFL MVP was awarded.

6. C.J. Stroud (+1300)

Stroud’s odds are this short because of how great he was as a rookie, plus the fact that the Texans are on pace to win a dozen games. But Stroud has regressed somewhat since last season and has been only about an average quarterback, despite his team investing in weapons around him this season.

Most alarming, perhaps, is that only Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones have been sacked more times than Stroud this season. While the offensive line needs to improve, Stroud has to do a better job of avoiding pressure and getting rid of the ball.

7. Jalen Hurts (+2000)

Hurts and the Eagles got off to a slow start, but his three rushing touchdowns in Week 8 looked like the Hurts of old.

T8. Brock Purdy (+2200)

Purdy can no longer be dismissed as merely a system quarterback. Despite injuries to nearly all of his weapons, Purdy is second in the league in yards per attempt and is third in passing yards. On the other hand, only Gardner Minshew and Will Levis have more turnovers than Purdy does through Week 8.

T8. Joe Burrow (+2200)

Statistically, Burrow has been elite this year, but the Bengals already have five losses, so envisioning a scenario in which Burrow could be MVP is difficult. But he deserves credit for completing over 70% of his passes, and he’s currently second in success rate, third in TD passes and fourth in passer rating.

10. Jordan Love (+3000)

The Good: Love is tied for third in touchdown passes, and no NFC team has more wins than the Packers. The Bad: No one has thrown more interceptions than Love has, he’s now injured for the second time this season and the Packers are undefeated with his backup, Malik Willis.

T11. Kyler Murray (+3300)

The Cardinals are only 4-4 so Murray is not going to get MVP consideration, but he was Jayden Daniels before Jayden Daniels, and now he’s emerged as a sleeper. He’s third among QBs in rushing yards and total QBR and is sixth in success rate.

T11. Kirk Cousins (+3300)

He was halfway through an MVP-caliber season last year when he suffered a season-ending injury, and after a slow start to 2024, his four-TD explosion in Week 8 has his stats back to peak Cousins. He’s third in passing yards and has resurrected the careers of Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney.

T11. Sam Darnold (+3300)

When the Vikings got off to a 5-0 start there was hype about Darnold as an MVP candidate. He’s still fourth in yards per attempt and passer rating, but he’s also been sacked the sixth most times. And with his stud left tackle now out for the season, the Vikings just hope he can maintain a league-average performance so they can ride their defense to the postseason.

14. Justin Herbert (+8000)

Herbert didn’t even throw for 180 yards in a game until Week 6, but he’s starting to pick things up as his confidence in Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnson and his other young receivers grows.

15. Geno Smith (+10000)

With Seattle’s defense AWOL, Smith has been forced to drop back a ton, and he’s leading the league in passing yards while also having taken the sixth most sacks. He will never win any postseason awards, but he deserves credit for turning around his career in his mid-30s and then maintaining that level of performance for three straight years.

T16. Matthew Stafford (+12000)

Before last week Stafford had just three touchdowns on the season, and the Rams were talking about being sellers at the deadline. But, after a big win on Thursday night, the Rams are just half a game out of the division lead, and Stafford and his weapons aren’t going anywhere.

T16. Dak Prescott (+12000)

Last year Prescott was deservedly second in MVP voting. This year his team under .500, and he has thrown the fourth-most interceptions.

T16. Caleb Williams (+12000)

Williams had arguably improved in each of his first six games of his career, but that all came crashing down with major struggles at Washington in Week 8.

T16. Baker Mayfield (+12000)

Mayfield is putting together a career year, but the injuries to his receiving corps are likely to put a cap on that. He’s still leading the league in success rate and touchdowns and is second in passing yards and third in completion percentage. Like Geno Smith’s career turnaround, Mayfield’s career turnaround does not seem to be a fluke.

20. Aaron Rodgers (+25000)

Rodgers has a worse record with the Jets than Zach Wilson did.

21. Bo Nix (+30000)

The Broncos were derided for taking Nix as early as they did in the 2024 NFL Draft, but despite mediocre weapons he’s been an above-average starting QB in his rookie season, and the Broncos are surprisingly in the AFC playoff race.

T22. Derek Carr (+40000)

Carr was off to a great start to 2024 before his injury, and though he’s likely to come back this week, his return might be too little, too late for the 2-6 Saints.

T22. Russell Wilson (+40000)

Wilson did not even step onto the field until Week 7, so he will not be getting any MVP consideration in 2024. But if he had enough attempts to qualify, he would be second in the league in yards per attempt and third in passer rating. He and Malik Willis are the only quarterbacks to start multiple games this year without a turnover, and the two of them join Patrick Mahomes as the only QBs to be undefeated in multiple starts this year.

T22. Trevor Lawrence (+40000)

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is far more likely to get fired this year than Lawrence is to receive postseason award consideration.

T22. Anthony Richardson (+40000)