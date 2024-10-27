NFL quarterback rankings for Week 8: Mahomes still ranks top 3

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Every week feels busy in the NFL, but Week 8 can certainly make that claim. After a stretch that included multiple teams on bye for several weeks, all 32 teams are in action, with a headline-grabbing matchup on Thursday to kick things off. The Los Angeles Rams upset the Minnesota Vikings in the first of 16 matchups, but there is a ton more to come between Sunday and Monday, including a 14-game Sunday slate.

Here, the emphasis is on the quarterback position with the goal of ranking the all 30 quarterbacks in action this weekend using Week 8 Las Vegas projections. This projection also uses standard fantasy scoring for the sake of clarity with four points per passing touchdown, one point per 25 passing yards, one point per 10 rushing yards, and six points per rushing touchdown. Let’s break down the quarterback position for Week 8.

Tier 1: The Top Five

1 – Josh Allen

Projections: 232.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 29.5 rush yards, 20.3 fantasy points

Allen is often near the top of the list, but he is not projected to generate a rushing touchdown this week, leaving him in the same tier as other quarterback options. He has only one rushing touchdown in the last six games, but Allen is still highly prolific as a passer. He also has a shiny new weapon in Amari Cooper.

2 – Joe Burrow

Projections: 258.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 11.5 rush yards, 19.5 fantasy points

As the Bengals defense has improved, Burrow’s workload has lessened. That has resulted in fewer than 400 passing yards total in the last two weeks, but this is a more appetizing situation against an Eagles team that can score on offense and also yield big numbers on defense.

3 – Patrick Mahomes

Projections: 237.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 19.5 rush yards, 19.5 fantasy points

Mahomes has not thrown a touchdown pass since Sept. 29. There is a bye week mixed in, but his lack of raw passing production has surprised the football world. This week, he does have a juicy matchup against the Raiders, and the market is buying in to a potential breakout with DeAndre Hopkins now arriving from Tennessee.

4 – Brock Purdy

Projections: 239.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 18.5 rush yards, 19.4 fantasy points

Purdy and the 49ers laid an egg last week in a loss to the Chiefs, but the market isn’t worried. In fact, Purdy is projected for multiple touchdown passes against a struggling Cowboys defense, and he remains one of the safer bets in the NFL when it comes to passing yardage.

5 – Jordan Love

Projections: 260.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 6.5 rush yards, 19.1 fantasy points

Love missed time with injury earlier this season, but his production has been stoud. He has 15 touchdowns, No. 2 in the NFL, and leads the league in touchdown rate (8.4 percent). He is also averaging more than 270 passing yards per game.

Tier 2: High-end Passing or Potent Running

6 – Tua Tagovailoa

Projections: 253.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 18.2 fantasy points

Tagovailoa has not appeared in a game since September 12, and the focus is heavily on his health as he returns. Beyond that, it is notable to remember that Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, and he has two high-level receiving targets in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

7 – Kirk Cousins

Projections: 246.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 17.9 fantasy points

Week 1 was a mess for Cousins and the Falcons, but since then, he’s been quite effective. Cousins is averaging 279.2 yards and 1.5 passing touchdowns per game in the last six games, completing 67.6 percent of his passes.

8 – Lamar Jackson

Projections: 210.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 51.5 rush yards, 17.6 fantasy points

Jackson was unbelievable in Week 7, accounting for five touchdowns and more than 300 total yards in a road win over Tampa Bay. His Week 8 projections don’t live up to that considerable billing as the Ravens face the Browns, but Jackson has the highest rushing yardage projection of any quarterback.

9 – Jared Goff

Projections: 236.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 17.5 fantasy points

Goff is averaging only 22.7 pass attempts in his last three games, capping some of his overall upside. However, Goff’s efficiency has been absolutely off the charts, with a completion rate of 85.3 percent and seven touchdown passes without an interception. A matchup against Tennessee projects favorably for Goff as well, even if he is not a threat to run.

10 – Jalen Hurts

Projections: 219.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 34.5 rush yards, 16.2 fantasy points

Hurts is outside the top 20 of the NFL in passing yards (1,308) this season, and he has only seven passing touchdowns. He is always a threat to score with his legs, but the market does not project a rushing touchdown and he slips as a result.

11 – Kyler Murray

Projections: 208.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 34.5 rush yards, 15.8 fantasy points

Murray has rushed for at least 45 yards in five of his seven outings this season. That helps to boost his floor, and Murray has at least one touchdown pass in all seven games in 2024.

Tier 3: Firmly in the Middle

12 – Anthony Richardson

Projections: 189.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 38.5 rush yards, 15.4 fantasy points

After a lengthy injury absence, Richardson returned and led the Colts to a win last week. He rushed for 56 yards in the game, but Richardson fell short of 130 passing yards and did not create a passing touchdown in the game. Rushing projections power his optimistic placement on this list.

13 – Bo Nix

Projections: 202.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 30.5 rush yards, 15.2 fantasy points

Nix’s legs have carried him the last two weeks. He has 16 carries for 136 yards over that span, and he ranks ahead of some superior passers due to rushing yardage projections.

14 – Geno Smith

Projections: 244.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 13.5 rush yards, 15.1 fantasy points

Smith is in the center of one of the more intriguing games of the week between the Seahawks and Bills. While Smith leads the NFL with nearly 2,000 passing yards, he is not projected for multiple touchdowns and has only modest rushing projections.

15 – Caleb Williams

Projections: 231.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 18.5 rush yards, 15.1 fantasy points

The Bears are coming off a bye week, but Williams was lighting it up before the break. He averaged 8.9 yards per attempt in the two previous outings with six touchdowns and only one interception. Williams could also take advantage of a potentially vulnerable Commanders secondary.

16 – Baker Mayfield

Projections: 226.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 18.5 rush yards, 14.9 fantasy points

Mayfield leads the NFL with 18 passing touchdowns, and he is No. 2 in the league with 1,859 passing yards. Why, then, is he so low in the projections? Well, the Buccaneers are now operating without both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

17 – CJ Stroud

Projections: 239.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 12.5 rush yards, 14.8 fantasy points

Impossibly, Stroud threw for only 86 yards last week without leaving the game early. He averaged only 4.1 yards per attempt and, while Houston did produce a trio of passing touchdowns in Week 6, Stroud fell short of 200 passing yards. After those two games, Stroud is lower in the projections than he has been all season.

18 – Trevor Lawrence

Projections: 237.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 12.5 rush yards, 14.8 fantasy points

Suddenly, the Jaguars have some life. Lawrence and company have won two of the last three games, with solidly efficient passing production over that span. He is averaging 9.0 yards per pass attempt in the month of October.

19 – Drake Maye

Projections: 207.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 23.5 rush yards, 14.7 fantasy points

The Patriots have shown a willingness to open things up with Maye under center. He has five touchdowns in two starts, and Maye is averaging 35 pass attempts per game. He does have a real test against a strong Jets defense, but Maye also brings value with his legs.

20 – Dak Prescott

Projections: 245.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 7.5 rush yards, 14.6 fantasy points

Before Week 7, Prescott had a run of three games in which he averaged well over 300 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Then, he floundered with 178 yards and two interceptions in a blowout loss to Detroit. This week, Prescott faces a tough 49ers defense on the road, leading to a relatively low placement in the rankings.

Tier 4: Enough to Get By

21 – Daniel Jones

Projections: 199.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 25.5 rush yards, 14.5 fantasy points

At home, Jones has no touchdowns and four interceptions this season. On the road, he has six touchdowns and no interceptions. Those trends almost cannot continue to that degree, but Jones is on the road in Pittsburgh this week. He does bring a solid and helpful rushing floor.

22 – Jameis Winston

Projections: 235.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 9.5 rush yards, 14.4 fantasy points

Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury opens the door for Winston. These projections do not include interceptions, which have plagued Winston in previous stops. On the flip side, the Browns have been rudderless in the passing game, and Winston brings a degree of mystery that leaves him in the bottom third of the projections.

23 – Russell Wilson

Projections: 203.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 15.5 rush yards, 13.7 fantasy points

Wilson took over for Justin Fields in Week 7 and led the Steelers to a comfortable win. He was also highly efficient and productive, generating three touchdowns and averaging more than nine yards per pass attempt. The market is asking to see it again with modest projections, but Wilson has a decent matchup against the New York Giants.

24 – Aaron Rodgers

Projections: 238.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 13.6 fantasy points

The Jets are on a four-game losing streak, and it feels rather dire for New York. However, Rodgers has thrown for at least 225 yards in five straight games, and he now has an intriguing duo with Garrett Wilson and old friend Davante Adams.

Tier 5: The Basement

25 – Spencer Rattler

Projections: 179.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 21.5 rush yards, 13.3 fantasy points

Derek Carr could return soon, but the prop projections forecast Rattler as the guy again for the Saints in Week 8. Rattler does have some appeal as a rusher, but this is a difficult matchup in a road game against a stout Chargers defense.

26 – Justin Herbert

Projections: 202.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 9.5 rush yards, 13.1 fantasy points

The Chargers have largely ignored the passing game this season, but Herbert did have his most prolific outing a week ago. He threw for 349 yards and 8.9 yards per attempt in a narrow loss to Arizona, but Herbert has failed to generate multiple touchdown passes in four straight weeks.

27 – Gardner Minshew

Projections: 202.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 7.5 rush yards, 12.9 fantasy points

Minshew started the season with three straight games in which he accounted for at least 228 total yards. Then, he lost his job and stumbled with three interceptions in Week 7 against the Rams. This week’s matchup is not any easier as the Raiders face the red-hot Chiefs.

28 – Mason Rudolph

Projections: 194.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 7.5 rush yards, 12.5 fantasy points

Rudolph stepped in for Will Levis a week ago and is expected to do so again. Expectations are tepid for the former Steelers quarterback after a Week 7 effort in which he averaged only 5.4 yards per pass attempt. Rudolph also faces a tough spot on the road in Detroit.

29 – Bryce Young

Projections: 158.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 10.5 rush yards, 11.4 fantasy points

After a dismal start, Young lost the job to veteran backup Andy Dalton. This week, most believe Dalton will miss the game with an injury, leaving Young in a tough spot against a strong Denver defense on the road. Young has yet to find the end zone as a passer in 2024, and he has the lowest passing projection of any player on the list by a decent margin.