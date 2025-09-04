NFL receiver/tight end prop cheat sheet: Terry McLaurin, Brian Thomas Jr. among best bets for Week 1
Here, we'll take a look at some of the best NFL player prop bets according to value derived from the projection model for receivers and tight ends in Week 1.
Brian Thomas Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+130, DraftKings)
Thomas Jr. scored in nine of his 17 games as a rookie and the Panthers allowed 31.4 points per game a year ago. He's projected for 0.9 touchdowns because Trevor Lawrence is -110 to go Over 1.5 TDs and Thomas Jr. accounted for 62.6% of his team's receiving touchdowns as a rookie.
Travis Hunter could account for a big chunk of receiver stats right off the bat but three top pass catchers from Week 1 last season for the Jags (Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis) are all gone. Even if you replace the loss of targets with a ~20% share for Hunter, it still leaves Thomas Jr. with his normal share.
Hunter Henry Over 3.5 Receptions (+130, BetMGM)
From late October to late December, Henry went over 3.5 receptions in eight of nine games. He averaged 3.9 receptions per game last season. We are projecting him for four receptions in Week 1. The Patriots fanbase is in love with Drake Maye and there's an assumption he will be a star in Year 2. Last year's second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk did nothing as a rookie and is out for the season. Who knows what Stefon Diggs can do coming off an ACL injury he suffered in Houston a year ago? The other top receivers are Demario Douglas and Mack Hollins.
Even if Austin Hooper gets targets as the second tight end, I think New England could play plenty of two tight end sets a la the Ravens. That gives Henry plenty of snaps and in turn, opportunities to make plays.
Brandin Cooks Over 14.5 Receiving Yards (-110, BetMGM)
Cooks is at the end of his career, but a line at 14.5 is insulting. Spencer Rattler is not a good quarterback but that might be a good thing for this prop. The Saints will likely need to pass all game to give themselves a chance, which is why Rattler had 42 and 36 pass attempts in his last two games last season. He completed an average of 23 passes in these games. Rattler's problem is he completes a handful of passes to his opponents.
Cooks went Over this line in nine of his 10 games. He has never averaged under 10 yards per reception so he could hit the Over with just one catch. He is the third receiver behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, who are both injury prone. And Shaheed is more of a deep threat than a chain mover.
Calvin Austin III Over 2.5 Receptions (+140, Caesars)
Austin is the second receiver behind DK Metcalf and above Roman Wilson, who had zero catches as a rookie, Scott Miller, who had five receptions in 2024 and Ben Skowronek who also had five. Aaron Rodgers' pass completions prop line is 19.5 and Metcalf's receptions prop line is 4.5. Who is going to catch the 15 other passes? Austin, whose only negative is his small stature, could be in line for 20% of the receptions this season. The model projects him for three catches.
Terry McLaurin Anytime Touchdown (+130, DraftKings)
The contract dispute is in the past. Jayden Daniels is projected for two passing touchdowns and McLaurin accounted for 52% of his team's receiving scores a year ago. His 0.76 TDs per simulation implies an over 60% hit rate, so we'd set the line at closer to -160. He had a touchdown in 12 of 20 games last season. He had two scores against the Giants last season. All the numbers indicate at least a 50% chance he scores in Week 1 and we're getting solid value at this line.
Cooper Kupp Over 3.5 Receptions (-115, Fanatics)
Kupp was a clear WR2 last season to Puka Nacua and still had four or more receptions in nine of his 14 games. He is an injury risk who fades late in seasons at this point, which is why he ended with a 4-1 stretch of Under 3.5 catches. However, he was 8-1 on Overs to start the season. His yards per reception is way down compared to his peak but his ability to catch four to six passes is still a proverbial lock.
Other Model Values
These are our latest Week 1 projections in comparison to the betting lines at the time we published. When there is projection value, we list the full bet and the sportsbook with the best line. You can use this to see if the model agrees with your personal best bets.
|RECEIVING
|REC
|REC LINE
|RECYD
|RECYD LINE
|ATD
|YES ATD
|RUSH+REC YD
|RUSHYD+RECYD
|Justin Jefferson (MIN)
|6.3
|5.5
|100
|Over 75.5 (-125 FAN)
|0.46
|o0.5
|100
|Over 76.5 (-115 MGM)
|Ja`Marr Chase (CIN)
|6.5
|6.5
|97
|Over 83.5 (-114 DK)
|0.85
|-120, 54.5% (MGM)
|98
|-
|Puka Nacua (LAR)
|5.9
|6.5
|88
|Over 70.5 (-115 FAN)
|0.45
|o0.5
|92
|Over 78.5 (-115 MGM)
|Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC)
|5.4
|5.5
|85
|Over 75.5 (-113 DK)
|0.91
|+130, 43.5% (DK)
|88
|-
|Malik Nabers (NYG)
|6.7
|Over 6.5 (+120 FAN)
|84
|75.5
|0.73
|+155, 39.2% (FD)
|84
|-
|Davante Adams (LAR)
|5.1
|4.5
|80
|Over 54.5 (-114 DK)
|0.58
|+150, 40% (FD)
|80
|Over 56.5 (-115 MGM)
|A.J. Brown (PHI)
|4.8
|4.5
|79
|69.5
|0.7
|+160, 38.5% (DK)
|79
|Over 69.5 (-115 MGM)
|CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
|6.6
|Over 6.5 (+106 FD)
|76
|71.5
|0.43
|o0.5
|80
|75.5
|Nico Collins (HOU)
|4.6
|Under 5.5 (-105 MGM)
|74
|76.5
|0.52
|+145, 40.8% (DK)
|74
|-
|Tyreek Hill (MIA)
|5.8
|5.5
|73
|69.5
|0.52
|+140, 41.7% (FAN)
|76
|-
|Tee Higgins (CIN)
|5
|5.5
|71
|61.5
|0.68
|+130, 43.5% (DK)
|71
|-
|Drake London (ATL)
|5.6
|Under 6.5 (-130 FAN)
|70
|75.5
|0.49
|o0.5
|70
|-
|Jerry Jeudy (CLE)
|5
|Over 4.5 (-115 FAN)
|70
|Over 57.5 (-112 DK)
|0.29
|o0.5
|70
|-
|Ladd McConkey (LAC)
|5.1
|Under 5.5 (-105 CS)
|69
|71.5
|0.43
|o0.5
|69
|71.5
|Mike Evans (TB)
|5.2
|Under 5.5 (+100 CS)
|69
|71.5
|0.71
|+115, 46.5% (CS)
|69
|-
|DK Metcalf (PIT)
|4.4
|4.5
|68
|Over 54.5 (-114 DK)
|0.51
|+190, 34.5% (DK)
|68
|-
|Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
|6.2
|6.5
|68
|66.5
|0.45
|o0.5
|69
|-
|Trey McBride (ARI)
|5.8
|5.5
|67
|63.5
|0.33
|o0.5
|67
|-
|Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI)
|4
|Under 5.5 (-210 FAN)
|64
|61.5
|0.53
|+150, 40% (DK)
|64
|-
|DeVonta Smith (PHI)
|4.6
|Over 4.5 (+110 MGM)
|63
|Over 52.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.67
|+185, 35.1% (DK)
|63
|Over 53.5 (-115 MGM)
|Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)
|4.4
|Under 5.5 (-129 DK)
|63
|65.5
|0.34
|o0.5
|64
|66.5
|Brock Bowers (LV)
|5.7
|6.5
|63
|64.5
|0.34
|o0.5
|64
|-
|George Kittle (SF)
|4.6
|4.5
|63
|63.5
|0.46
|o0.5
|63
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)
|5.9
|Over 4.5 (-168 FD)
|63
|60.5
|0.46
|o0.5
|64
|-
|Travis Hunter (JAC)
|4
|4.5
|62
|Over 47.5 (-114 FD)
|0.37
|o0.5
|63
|-
|Courtland Sutton (DEN)
|4.9
|4.5
|62
|58.5
|0.55
|+135, 42.6% (DK)
|62
|-
|Terry McLaurin (WAS)
|4.3
|Under 5.5 (-200 FAN)
|61
|58.5
|0.76
|+130, 43.5% (DK)
|61
|-
|Zay Flowers (BAL)
|4.5
|4.5
|61
|57.5
|0.33
|o0.5
|65
|-
|Emeka Egbuka (TB)
|4.5
|Under 5.5 (-140 CS)
|59
|57.5
|0.39
|o0.5
|60
|-
|Jaylen Waddle (MIA)
|4.3
|Under 5.5 (-200 FAN)
|59
|57.5
|0.24
|o0.5
|60
|-
|Darnell Mooney (ATL)
|3.8
|-
|58
|-
|0.3
|o0.5
|58
|-
|DJ Moore (CHI)
|5.5
|Over 5.5 (+115 MGM)
|57
|57.5
|0.46
|+195, 33.9% (DK)
|60
|-
|George Pickens (DAL)
|4
|4.5
|55
|55.5
|0.32
|o0.5
|55
|54.5
|Calvin Ridley (TEN)
|3.6
|Under 4.5 (-133 DK)
|55
|53.5
|0.29
|o0.5
|57
|-
|Matthew Golden (GB)
|3.2
|Under 3.5 (+115 FAN)
|55
|48.5
|0.31
|o0.5
|56
|-
|Garrett Wilson (NYJ)
|4.8
|4.5
|54
|55.5
|0.27
|o0.5
|54
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)
|4.3
|4.5
|52
|Over 45.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.31
|o0.5
|52
|45.5
|T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
|4.2
|4.5
|52
|41.5
|0.23
|o0.5
|52
|-
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|5.3
|4.5
|51
|46.5
|0.25
|o0.5
|51
|-
|Christian Kirk (HOU)
|3.6
|3.5
|51
|43.5
|0.22
|o0.5
|51
|-
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|3.8
|Over 3.5 (-108 DK)
|50
|Over 36.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.35
|+280, 26.3% (FD)
|51
|-
|Jauan Jennings (SF)
|4
|-
|50
|-
|0.25
|o0.5
|50
|-
|Ricky Pearsall (SF)
|3.8
|-
|50
|-
|0.37
|o0.5
|54
|-
|Xavier Worthy (KC)
|4.1
|Under 5.5 (-140 MGM)
|49
|Under 62.5 (-114 DK)
|0.62
|+140, 41.7% (DK)
|58
|Under 69.5 (-113 DK)
|Chris Olave (NO)
|4.1
|4.5
|49
|49.5
|0.19
|o0.5
|49
|-
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|4
|3.5
|49
|44.5
|0.51
|+210, 32.3% (DK)
|50
|-
|Stefon Diggs (NE)
|4.7
|Over 4.5 (+100 CS)
|48
|47.5
|0.42
|+225, 30.8% (FAN)
|49
|-
|Jameson Williams (DET)
|3.1
|Under 3.5 (-104 DK)
|48
|Under 52.5 (+100 CS)
|0.36
|+260, 27.8% (FAN)
|54
|-
|Rome Odunze (CHI)
|3.7
|4.5
|48
|50.5
|0.24
|o0.5
|49
|-
|Jakobi Meyers (LV)
|3.9
|Under 5.5 (-210 FAN)
|47
|51.5
|0.3
|o0.5
|48
|-
|Cooper Kupp (SEA)
|4.7
|Over 3.5 (-115 FAN)
|47
|38.5
|0.39
|+265, 27.4% (DK)
|48
|-
|Rashod Bateman (BAL)
|3
|2.5
|47
|Over 35.5 (-115 FAN)
|0.44
|+245, 29% (DK)
|47
|-
|Jalen Nailor (MIN)
|2.9
|-
|47
|-
|0.43
|+450, 18.2% (DK)
|47
|-
|David Njoku (CLE)
|5.3
|4.5
|46
|Under 50.5 (-120 FAN)
|0.44
|+250, 28.6% (FD)
|46
|-
|Rashid Shaheed (NO)
|2.8
|3.5
|46
|39.5
|0.31
|+360, 21.7% (DK)
|50
|-
|Jayden Reed (GB)
|2.9
|-
|46
|Over 35.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.39
|+230, 30.3% (DK)
|54
|-
|Keon Coleman (BUF)
|2.5
|-
|46
|-
|0.3
|o0.5
|46
|-
|Calvin Austin III (PIT)
|3
|Over 2.5 (+140 CS)
|44
|Over 23.5 (-114 FD)
|0.39
|+410, 19.6% (FD)
|45
|-
|Deebo Samuel (WAS)
|3.9
|3.5
|44
|46.5
|0.45
|+200, 33.3% (FAN)
|57
|-
|Romeo Doubs (GB)
|3.1
|-
|44
|35.5
|0.32
|o0.5
|44
|-
|Alec Pierce (IND)
|1.9
|-
|43
|-
|0.36
|+350, 22.2% (DK)
|43
|-
|Josh Downs (IND)
|3.6
|Under 4.5 (-115 MGM)
|43
|Under 44.5 (+100 MGM)
|0.37
|o0.5
|44
|-
|Khalil Shakir (BUF)
|4
|-
|43
|45.5
|0.26
|o0.5
|43
|-
|Wan`Dale Robinson (NYG)
|4.8
|Over 4.5 (+112 DK)
|42
|Over 35.5 (-125 FAN)
|0.26
|+400, 20% (DK)
|44
|-
|Demario Douglas (NE)
|4.2
|Over 3.5 (+120 FAN)
|41
|31.5
|0.26
|+400, 20% (FD)
|43
|-
|Hunter Henry (NE)
|3.9
|Over 3.5 (+130 MGM)
|41
|32.5
|0.26
|o0.5
|41
|-
|Sam LaPorta (DET)
|3.7
|3.5
|41
|38.5
|0.35
|o0.5
|41
|-
|Cedric Tillman (CLE)
|3.4
|3.5
|40
|39.5
|0.37
|+275, 26.7% (DK)
|40
|-
|Tyler Warren (IND)
|3.1
|Under 3.5 (-105 MGM)
|40
|36.5
|0.32
|o0.5
|40
|-
|Zach Ertz (WAS)
|4
|Over 3.5 (-110 FAN)
|39
|32.5
|0.47
|+200, 33.3% (DK)
|39
|-
|Tucker Kraft (GB)
|2.8
|Under 3.5 (-130 FD)
|39
|39.5
|0.38
|o0.5
|40
|-
|Keenan Allen (LAC)
|3.2
|Under 3.5 (+100 CS)
|38
|35.5
|0.31
|o0.5
|38
|-
|Marquise Brown (KC)
|3.5
|3.5
|38
|37.5
|0.17
|o0.5
|38
|43.5
|Darren Waller (MIA)
|3.3
|-
|38
|-
|0.23
|o0.5
|38
|-
|Brenton Strange (JAC)
|3.5
|2.5
|38
|27.5
|0.28
|+380, 20.8% (FD)
|38
|-
|Amari Cooper (LV)
|2.9
|-
|38
|-
|0.23
|+650, 13.3% (DK)
|38
|-
|Michael Wilson (ARI)
|2.8
|Over 2.5 (+109 DK)
|38
|Over 25.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.32
|+450, 18.2% (DK)
|38
|-
|Evan Engram (DEN)
|4.9
|Over 3.5 (-150 CS)
|38
|Over 34.5 (-105 CS)
|0.34
|o0.5
|38
|-
|Tory Horton (SEA)
|3.1
|Over 2.5 (-110 MGM)
|38
|Over 25.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.2
|o0.5
|39
|-
|Jayden Higgins (HOU)
|2.6
|-
|38
|Over 16.5 (+100 MGM)
|0.16
|o0.5
|39
|Over 17.5 (-110 MGM)
|Josh Palmer (BUF)
|2.6
|-
|38
|-
|0.17
|o0.5
|38
|-
|Quentin Johnston (LAC)
|3
|Over 2.5 (+135 MGM)
|37
|Over 22.5 (-118 MGM)
|0.38
|+370, 21.3% (DK)
|37
|-
|Adam Thielen (MIN)
|2.6
|3.5
|37
|Over 30.5 (-125 FAN)
|0.26
|o0.5
|37
|-
|Luther Burden III (CHI)
|3.1
|-
|37
|-
|0.19
|o0.5
|38
|-
|Kyle Pitts (ATL)
|2.9
|Under 3.5 (-113 DK)
|36
|39.5
|0.25
|o0.5
|36
|-
|Kyle Williams (NE)
|2.9
|-
|36
|-
|0.21
|+1100, 8.3% (DK)
|37
|-
|Marvin Mims (DEN)
|2.9
|3.5
|36
|37.5
|0.46
|+255, 28.2% (DK)
|39
|-
|Cade Otton (TB)
|3.3
|3.5
|34
|33.5
|0.23
|o0.5
|34
|-
|Ray-Ray McCloud (ATL)
|3.1
|-
|34
|-
|0.16
|o0.5
|38
|-
|Xavier Legette (CAR)
|3.3
|3.5
|34
|Under 37.5 (-114 DK)
|0.28
|o0.5
|35
|-
|Jake Ferguson (DAL)
|3.9
|3.5
|32
|32.5
|0.18
|o0.5
|32
|-
|Nick Westbrook (MIA)
|2.3
|-
|32
|-
|0.31
|+600, 14.3% (FD)
|32
|-
|Jonnu Smith (PIT)
|2.9
|2.5
|32
|27.5
|0.35
|+400, 20% (DK)
|32
|-
|Theo Johnson (NYG)
|2.5
|Over 2.5 (+112 DK)
|32
|23.5
|0.22
|o0.5
|32
|-
|Dalton Schultz (HOU)
|2.9
|Over 2.5 (-105 FAN)
|32
|23.5
|0.18
|o0.5
|32
|-
|DeAndre Hopkins (BAL)
|2.1
|-
|32
|-
|0.29
|+450, 18.2% (FD)
|32
|-
|Darius Slayton (NYG)
|1.8
|1.5
|31
|25.5
|0.15
|o0.5
|32
|-
|Dalton Kincaid (BUF)
|3.1
|-
|31
|31.5
|0.21
|o0.5
|31
|-
|Jalen Tolbert (DAL)
|2.6
|-
|30
|-
|0.32
|+550, 15.4% (DK)
|30
|-
|Mike Gesicki (CIN)
|2.7
|Over 2.5 (+130 CS)
|30
|Over 20.5 (-110 CS)
|0.19
|o0.5
|30
|-
|Noah Fant (CIN)
|2.5
|-
|30
|-
|0.18
|+800, 11.1% (FD)
|30
|-
|Juwan Johnson (NO)
|2.8
|2.5
|30
|25.5
|0.22
|o0.5
|30
|-
|Noah Brown (WAS)
|2.3
|Over 1.5 (+105 MGM)
|30
|Over 14.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.16
|o0.5
|30
|-
|Tyler Lockett (TEN)
|2.5
|Over 2.5 (+130 FAN)
|30
|21.5
|0.16
|o0.5
|30
|-
|Colston Loveland (CHI)
|3
|2.5
|30
|28.5
|0.22
|o0.5
|30
|-
|Tutu Atwell (LAR)
|1.9
|2.5
|29
|22.5
|0.13
|o0.5
|30
|24.5
|Tre Harris (LAC)
|2.1
|-
|28
|-
|0.13
|o0.5
|29
|-
|Dyami Brown (JAC)
|2
|2.5
|28
|23.5
|0.13
|o0.5
|29
|-
|Ja`Tavion Sanders (CAR)
|2.6
|Over 2.5 (+130 MGM)
|28
|Over 19.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.13
|o0.5
|28
|-
|Tre Tucker (LV)
|2.3
|-
|28
|-
|0.26
|+700, 12.5% (FD)
|31
|-
|Dontayvion Wicks (GB)
|2.2
|-
|28
|Over 17.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.3
|o0.5
|28
|-
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|2.6
|2.5
|28
|22.5
|0.33
|+340, 22.7% (DK)
|28
|-
|Kayshon Boutte (NE)
|1.9
|-
|27
|-
|0.2
|+800, 11.1% (FAN)
|27
|-
|Brandin Cooks (NO)
|2.6
|-
|27
|Over 14.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.25
|+750, 11.8% (DK)
|27
|Over 14.5 (-115 MGM)
|Mason Taylor (NYJ)
|2.8
|Over 2.5 (+112 DK)
|27
|22.5
|0.16
|o0.5
|27
|-
|Pat Freiermuth (PIT)
|2.6
|2.5
|27
|27.5
|0.3
|+450, 18.2% (FD)
|27
|-
|Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN)
|2.8
|Under 3.5 (-115 FAN)
|27
|Under 35.5 (-130 FAN)
|0.13
|o0.5
|28
|-
|Robbie Ouzts (SEA)
|2.9
|-
|27
|-
|0.18
|+1700, 5.6% (DK)
|27
|-
|Tyler Conklin (LAC)
|2.7
|1.5
|26
|Over 18.5 (-105 CS)
|0.17
|+750, 11.8% (FD)
|26
|-
|Andrei Iosivas (CIN)
|1.8
|1.5
|26
|21.5
|0.33
|+370, 21.3% (FAN)
|26
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling (SF)
|1.2
|-
|26
|-
|0.15
|o0.5
|26
|-
|Greg Dortch (ARI)
|2.3
|-
|25
|-
|0.2
|+900, 10% (FD)
|27
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC)
|1.9
|1.5
|24
|19.5
|0.1
|o0.5
|24
|19.5
|Will Dissly (LAC)
|2.6
|1.5
|24
|17.5
|0.13
|o0.5
|24
|-
|Allen Lazard (NYJ)
|1.8
|Over 1.5 (+125 MGM)
|24
|Over 12.5 (-110 MGM)
|0.21
|+900, 10% (DK)
|24
|-
|Josh Reynolds (NYJ)
|1.5
|1.5
|23
|20.5
|0.16
|+900, 10% (DK)
|23
|-
|Dareke Young (SEA)
|2.2
|-
|23
|-
|0.12
|+1700, 5.6% (DK)
|23
|-
|Jaylin Noel (HOU)
|1.6
|-
|23
|-
|0.09
|o0.5
|24
|-
|Curtis Samuel (BUF)
|2.4
|-
|23
|-
|0.21
|+900, 10% (DK)
|25
|-
|Jamari Thrash (CLE)
|1.8
|Over 1.5 (+100 MGM)
|22
|Over 14.5 (-115 MGM)
|0.09
|o0.5
|22
|14.5
|Adonai Mitchell (IND)
|1.6
|-
|22
|-
|0.11
|o0.5
|22
|-
|Pat Bryant (DEN)
|1.9
|-
|22
|Over 10.5 (-120 MGM)
|0.16
|+850, 10.5% (FD)
|23
|-
|Lucky Jackson (MIN)
|1.4
|-
|22
|-
|0.1
|o0.5
|23
|-
|Parker Washington (JAC)
|1.6
|Over 1.5 (-101 DK)
|21
|13.5
|0.26
|+550, 15.4% (FD)
|21
|-
|Josh Oliver (MIN)
|1.7
|-
|21
|-
|0.17
|+900, 10% (FD)
|21
|-
|Jaylin Lane (WAS)
|1.5
|-
|20
|-
|0.14
|o0.5
|21
|-
|Cole Kmet (CHI)
|2.1
|-
|20
|Over 8.5 (-120 MGM)
|0.21
|+650, 13.3% (DK)
|20
|-
|Austin Hooper (NE)
|1.8
|-
|19
|-
|0.16
|o0.5
|19
|-
|Dont'e Thornton (LV)
|1.5
|-
|19
|-
|0.08
|o0.5
|19
|-
|Noah Gray (KC)
|1.7
|1.5
|18
|18.5
|0.16
|o0.5
|18
|-
|Mack Hollins (NE)
|1.7
|-
|18
|-
|0.2
|+700, 12.5% (DK)
|18
|-
|Michael Mayer (LV)
|2.2
|1.5
|18
|14.5
|0.1
|o0.5
|18
|-
|Roman Wilson (PIT)
|1.4
|-
|18
|-
|0.1
|o0.5
|19
|-
|Troy Franklin (DEN)
|1.8
|1.5
|18
|Under 20.5 (-120 FAN)
|0.2
|o0.5
|18
|-
|Charlie Kolar (BAL)
|1.3
|-
|18
|-
|0.11
|o0.5
|18
|-
|Zay Jones (ARI)
|1.5
|-
|17
|Over 13.5 (-105 CS)
|0.08
|o0.5
|17
|-
|Scott Miller (PIT)
|1.4
|-
|17
|-
|0.08
|o0.5
|17
|-
|Van Jefferson (TEN)
|1.5
|-
|17
|-
|0.15
|+1000, 9.1% (DK)
|17
|-
|Justice Hill (BAL)
|2
|-
|16
|16.5
|0.18
|o0.5
|29
|27.5
|Andrew Ogletree (IND)
|1.1
|-
|16
|-
|0.19
|+2200, 4.3% (DK)
|16
|-
|David Moore (CAR)
|1.4
|-
|16
|-
|0.14
|o0.5
|16
|-
|Tommy Tremble (CAR)
|1.6
|-
|16
|-
|0.19
|o0.5
|16
|-
|Chimere Dike (TEN)
|1.2
|-
|16
|-
|0.07
|+2000, 4.8% (DK)
|17
|-
|Elic Ayomanor (TEN)
|1.2
|Under 1.5 (-102 FD)
|16
|15.5
|0.07
|o0.5
|17
|-
|Skyy Moore (SF)
|1.4
|-
|16
|-
|0.07
|o0.5
|17
|-
|Grant Calcaterra (PHI)
|1.1
|-
|15
|-
|0.1
|+1400, 6.7% (DK)
|15
|-
|John Metchie III (PHI)
|1.3
|-
|15
|-
|0.11
|+1400, 6.7% (MGM)
|15
|-
|AJ Barner (SEA)
|1.9
|2.5
|15
|18.5
|0.24
|o0.5
|15
|-
|Malik Heath (GB)
|1.4
|-
|15
|-
|0.26
|+950, 9.5% (DK)
|15
|-
|Terrance Ferguson (LAR)
|1.2
|-
|15
|-
|0.1
|o0.5
|15
|-