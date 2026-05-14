The 2026 NFL season will begin where the last one left off, with a primetime Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots set for Wednesday, Sept. 9. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

In early February, the Seahawks rolled to a 29-13 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Seattle capped off a dominant postseason run by holding New England scoreless through three quarters on its way to easily covering the 4.5-point spread, while the total stayed below the closing number of 45 despite the clubs combining for 30 fourth-quarter points. A late Seattle touchdown nullified because of a penalty saved Under bettors.

Although the official NFL schedule release didn't come until late Thursday afternoon, some of the key Week 1 matchups have been about as well-kept secrets as a brand-new bicycle adorned with a jumbo bow sitting under the Christmas tree a week before the holiday. But the NFL itself was the source of the "leaks," metaphorically handing fans a Christmas Eve gift for them to play with ahead of the unveiling of the entire 2026 NFL schedule.

Accordingly, sportsbooks reacted to the confirmed showdowns by immediately posting Week 1 NFL point spreads. Of note, the Seahawks vs. Patriots rematch features the exact same betting odds as their Super Bowl clash, despite Seattle's home-field advantage in the rematch. The Seahawks have opened as a 4.5-point favorite with a total of 45.

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Other confirmed matchups ahead of the official schedule release include the Los Angeles Rams (Rams -3, over/under 48.5) taking on their NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Week 1 primetime lineup includes the New York Giants (Giants +1.5, O/U 49) hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night followed by the Week 1 closer on Monday night as the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs (Chiefs -3, O/U 44).

As is usually the case, both the Seahawks and Patriots have seen some significant roster changes since their Super Bowl runs. The Seahawks saw explosive running back Kenneth Walker, who was named Super Bowl MVP, sign with the Chiefs, while backfield mate Zach Charbonnet remains sidelined with the ACL injury he suffered in the playoffs. Seattle addressed the void by signing veteran Emmanuel Wilson, who was an effective backup in Green Bay, and drafting former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round.

The defense lost a couple of key pieces as well, with cornerback Riq Woolen signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and safety Coby Bryant signing with the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks used four of their draft picks to help fill the secondary voids, led by former TCU safety Bud Clark in the second round and former Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal in the third.

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The Patriots' key losses include parting ways with veteran receiver Stefon Diggs following just one year with the club in which he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. The club also released veteran running back Antonio Gibson and traded center Garrett Bradbury to the Bears. Their draft focused on bolstering both sides of the line, led by offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with their first-round pick and former Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas in the second. Free-agent additions include former Packers wideout Romeo Doubs and former Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III.

New England also faces the challenge of playing through what will likely be an ongoing cloud of distraction caused by coach Mike Vrabel, who won Coach of the Year last season, but whose offseason has been shrouded by headlines surrounding his off-field relationship with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Because so much will change will between now and the Week 1 contests, we will likely see some level of line movement in the above-listed games as well as all other matchups once the odds are posted. But if we had to take a position right now, our early Week 1 betting lean would be backing the Giants as 1.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys. The atmosphere should be electric surrounding coach John Harbaugh's debut with club and there will be immense pressure for them to set the tone of his era with a victory over a division rival. The Cowboys are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the Giants and we anticipate they will be the public side. We would definitely hope for a key number such as +3 to eventually emerge but wouldn't be surprised if this one went the other way and closed as a pick'em or New York as the slight favorite.

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