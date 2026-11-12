All four of the Jets home games have been decided by either 3 points or 5 points, as NFL betting trends like these could assist in winning a Week 10 NFL score prediction. On Sunday, New York will host a Bills team off a Monday win over Minnesota, and Buffalo just happened to have a 3-point game in its last contest following a MNF contest in Week 6. Not only that, but two of the last four times the Bills visited the Jets, the point differential was 3 points. Pinpointing a scoring margin is one of the first steps in hitting on a Week 10 NFL correct score pick, and it's worth mentioning that six of Buffalo's last 10 games overall have also been decided by either 3 or 5 points. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Once you have the margin of victory, then your NFL bet on an exact score needs to decide which team wins and how much they score. The Bills being 10-2 over the last 12 meetings with the Jets could certainly influence the former. Other Sunday divisional matchups to make Week 10 NFL exact score bets on include Titans vs. Jaguars (-10.5), Vikings vs. Packers (-3.5) and Steelers vs. Bengals (-3.5). The Jags are the biggest road favorite of this season as they went all-in by adding key players at the trade deadline. Before making any Week 10 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 10 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 84-51-1 (62%) on his 2026 NFL picks, including coming off a 14-1 week. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 10 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 10 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 10 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL Week 10 schedule, Cohen likes the Jags (-10.5, 46.5) to win at Tennessee at the best betting apps. From a spread perspective, however, Tennessee covers, while the Under hits with a couple points to spare. Their last four matchups have averaged just 31.3 combined points, all of which were Jacksonville victories. This year, the Jaguars rank in the top four in both scoring offense and scoring defense, and they have the NFL's best turnover differential.

The Titans are bottom three in both yards gained and yards allowed, and they are just 1-12 straight-up over their last 13 home games. Still, the Titans played perhaps their most competitive game in an overtime loss at Cincinnati last time out, and the Titans are coming off a bye.

"Could Jacksonville be the team to beat in the AFC? They certainly are acting like it, having made significant additions via the trade market on defense this week. In the Jaguars four-game winning streak over their division rivals, Tennessee has only scored a combined 29 points in those games. Coming off a bye week, expect a slightly better performance from the Titans offense, but I'm not sure the defense will be able to adequately slow Trevor Lawrence and company." Jaguars 27, Titans 17 See his other Week 10 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 10 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified five games where the projected point total is at least 7 points off the listed over/under, potentially providing a huge payday with the alternate lines. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 10 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 10 NFL game, and which five alternate total picks should you lock in now? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 10 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who went 14-1 with his picks last week, and find out.