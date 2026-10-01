The first step in nailing a Week 4 NFL score prediction is by simply making outright NFL game picks on the contest. Once you've decided who will win, then you can observe scoring trends in the matchup history or in recent games. Giants vs. Cardinals (-1.5, 44.5) has an NFL betting trend which could assist with making exact score Week 4 NFL picks as Arizona's scored in between 23 and 29 points in eight straight matchups versus New York. If you're expecting history to repeat itself, then you're halfway to hitting an exact score NFL prediction. Visit our Polymarket promo code review and get a $25 sign-up bonus as a new user after a $10 deposit here:

New York is hosting Sunday's contest, and the Cards have also won four straight road games at the Giants. Other games with NFL lines of under a field goal include Cowboys vs. Texans (-2.5), 49ers vs. Broncos (+2.5) and Saints vs. Falcons (+2.5) on 'MNF', and each contest has trends to aid with your Week 4 NFL predictions. Before making any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 29-19 (60%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 4 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 4 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 4 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL Week 4 schedule, Cohen recommends backing the Bengals (-2.5, 51.5) to defeat the Jags at the best betting apps. Cincy will host, and the Bengals have won four straight overall versus Jacksonville. This year's Jaguars are vulnerable to the big play, allowing the fourth most yards per completion, which plays right into Cincy's strength on offense with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Paycor Stadium has a history of explosive offensive affairs, as Burrow's last 12 home starts have averaged 55.5 combined points, as Cohen likes both the Bengals and the Over.

"Cincinnati hasn't lost to Jacksonville since Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020 (though he hasn't played in every matchup). I'm more interested in the total of this game which is 51.5 considering that in three of the last four matchups, the two teams have combined for at least 58 points. Expect fireworks from Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. This might be a great game to stack in DFS. I lean Cincinnati at home but the Over is my top play." Bengals 31, Jaguars 28 See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is calling for two underdogs to pull off huge upsets. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 4 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 4 NFL game, and which underdogs notch huge victories? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 4 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 65% of his NFL straight-up picks since 2025, and find out.