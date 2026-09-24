With just three divisional matchups available to make Week 3 NFL picks on, you'll have to dig a bit deeper to find NFL betting trends from somewhat uncommon opponents. However, there's a clear one in past Seahawks vs. Commanders contests, which could help with Week 3 NFL score predictions. Over their last nine regular season meetings, one team has scored exactly 17 points a staggering six times. If you expect that trend to continue, then you just need to decide which team scores 17 on Sunday, and what the other team's total will be. Visit our Polymarket promo code review and get a $50 sign-up bonus as a new user after a $10 deposit here:

Hitting on Week 3 NFL exact score bets won't be easy, but the gigantic payout makes it a wager worth pursuing. A +6500 return is the minimum, with other payouts reaching upwards of +19000. In addition to Commanders vs. Seahawks (-7, 40.5), where Sam Darnold (glute) is expected to return, the other divisional contests are Steelers vs. Bengals (-3.5, 42.5) and Texans vs. Colts (+2.5, 42.5). Before making any Week 3 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 3 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 21-11 (66%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 3 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 3 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 3 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL Week 3 schedule, Cohen recommends backing the Panthers (-2.5, 42.5) to defeat Cleveland on the road at the best betting apps. The Panthers, quietly, have the No. 2 scoring offense, putting up 35.5 points, while Cleveland is bottom five in total offense, third down offense and redzone scoring. Deshaun Watson hasn't won a game in Cleveland since 2023, with three touchdown passes, four turnovers and under 200 passing yards in each of his last three home games. Cleveland's averaged 15.3 points over Watson's last three home starts, while Carolina's averaged 22 points over its last two games versus the Browns, with those numbers assisting with making this NFL score prediction.

"I'm not buying the Deshaun Watson renaissance," Cohen told SportsLine. "Sure, Watson played fairly well in the Browns win over Tampa Bay but there's no way he is Cleveland's starter for more than a few weeks if the team starts to lose again. While I didn't think much of Carolina this year, they have scored 30+ points in two straight games so the offense looks improved. I think the Panthers move to 2-1 by virtue of a couple crucial Watson interceptions in the second half. Panthers 22, Browns 16. See his other Week 3 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is calling for two underdogs to pull off huge upsets. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 3 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 3 NFL game, and which underdogs notch huge victories? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 3 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 66% of his NFL straight-up picks this season, and find out.