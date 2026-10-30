Nailing a Week 8 NFL score prediction requires both luck and research. You can control the latter when making NFL correct score bets, such as seeing that 27-24 is the second-most prevalent score in league history, only behind 20-17. Two games this season have finished with the exact score of 27-24, and the Browns won both of them in Week 4 versus Pittsburgh and just on Sunday against Tennessee. It turns out the Cleveland meets the Steelers again this weekend, as recent history could lend some insight to Week 8 NFL picks on exact scores. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are trends like that for every team and every matchup on the Week 8 NFL schedule. The Steelers are 3.5-point home favorites for this contest, as one of 10 teams favored by at least a field goal. Some others include the Cowboys vs. Cardinals (+7), the Bills vs. Ravens (+3), the Lions vs. Vikings (+3.5) and the Commanders vs. Eagles (+6). Before making any Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 8 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 59-47-1 (56%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 8 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 8 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 8 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL Week 8 schedule, Cohen recommends backing Buffalo (-3, 54.5) to defeat Baltimore at the best betting apps, while the Over also hits. Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to return, but history indicates he won't be the running threat he normally is in his first game back. Jackson's had multiple in-season injuries over his NFL career, and in his return games, he's averaged just 11.5 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry. So, it becomes much easier to slow down Derrick Henry when he's the only rushing threat in the backfield, while Buffalo has multiple running options and ranks second in rushing offense. The Bills have won three straight home games over the Ravens, with a 5.7 average margin of victory as Cohen has the Bills winning by six points.

"Baltimore has blown back-to-back halftime leads of 10+ points in losses to AFC South rivals Cleveland and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Buffalo enters fresh off a bye week following road wins at the Rams and Raiders. The Bills have won 4 of the last 5 meetings, including two in the playoffs. Last year, Baltimore collapsed in the fourth quarter in Week 1 to fall by one point in Buffalo. With Lamar Jackson back in action for Baltimore, expect another shootout. But teams with a rest advantage and playing at home this season are 12-3 against the spread. Buffalo wins and covers to maintain their lead atop the AFC (along with Kansas City)." Bills 31, Ravens 25 See his other Week 8 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 8 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified three games where the underdog outright wins. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 8 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 8 NFL game, and which three underdogs should you lock in now? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 8 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 63% of his NFL straight-up picks since 2025, and find out.