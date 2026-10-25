Your Week 7 NFL score predictions would be wise to look at scoring trends, and there's one that could assist nailing NFL exact scores for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks matchup on Sunday night. Seattle's seen three games decided by exactly 3 points this season, including each of the last two weeks, while Kansas City has seen two of its games with a 3-point margin. Hitting on the point differential is a big step at nailing Week 7 NFL picks on correct scores and four of the 14 games from Week 6 had a 3-point margin, so now you just need to decide who wins and how much they score. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

One team has scored exactly 24 points in three of the last four meetings between Seattle and Kansas City, as this 'SNF' game could be a Super Bowl preview. The Seahawks are 3-point home favorites to target in standard Week 7 NFL predictions, while the over/under is 42.5. Other inter-conference matchups include Colts vs. Vikings (-6.5) and Texans vs. Giants (+10.5), with the latter seeing J.J. McCarthy under center for New York as the Giants make their first trip to Houston in eight years. Before making any Week 7 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 7 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 51-41-1 (55%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 7 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 7 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 7 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL Week 7 schedule, Cohen recommends backing the Falcons (+2.5, 49.5) to upset the 49ers at the best betting apps, while the Over also hits. San Fran is coming off a harder-than-expected Monday win over Washington, giving the Falcons an extra day of rest, which shouldn't be overlooked. Atlanta's won four straight games with a rest advantage, while San Fran is 5-6 with less rest than its opponent since 2024, as opposed to 20-11 when not at a disadvantage. Also, the Falcons are 7-1 over their last eight regular season home games versus the 49ers, including four straight victories. Additionally, San Fran will be shorthanded without Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

"The Week 8 bye can't come soon enough for San Francisco, who despite being undefeated, is dealing with a rash of injuries especially at wide receiver. On a short week, going across the country, and against a team who is trying to avoid a home loss for the third consecutive week, I have a sneaky feeling about this one. The Falcons' offensive weapons, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts show out in Week 7. San Francisco's unbeaten start comes to an end." Falcons 27, 49ers 24 See his other Week 7 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified two games where he projects the totals to surpass the listed O/U by double digits. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 7 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 7 NFL game, and which two games far exceed their point totals? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 7 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 63% of his NFL straight-up picks since 2025, and find out.