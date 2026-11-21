The four most common game scores in NFL history all have a point differential of 3 points. That could be a starting point with making Week 11 NFL score predictions, as nailing the margin of victory is half the battle. Three games from a week ago had a 3-point margin, including Panthers vs. Saints having the most common score in league history with Carolina winning 20-17, marking the third time this season a game's had that score. Hitting on an NFL exact score bet is a high risk, but with it comes a high reward that could be up to +18000. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

All three games with a 3-point margin from last week had a spread of 4.5 points or fewer, so targeting games with close spreads seems like prudent NFL betting advice for Week 11 NFL correct score bets. Four games on Sunday's slate come in at or below that line in Steelers vs. Eagles (+3.5), Panthers vs. Ravens (+2.5), Chargers vs. Jets (+3) and 49ers vs. Vikings (+3.5) in Mexico City. Before making any Week 11 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 11 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 93-56-1 (62%) on his 2026 NFL picks, including going 23-6 over the last two weeks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 11 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 11 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 11 NFL picks

After diving into all 13 games from the NFL Week 11 schedule, Cohen likes the Lions (-4.5, 46) to defeat Tampa at the best betting apps. The Bucs do cover the spread at home per Cohen, while the Over hits. Detroit's won five straight, while Tampa has covered in three straight, though the Buccaneers are as one-dimensional as any team. They rank first in rushing and last in passing, with the latter somewhat mitigating Detroit losing Aidan Hutchinson. The Bucs have a knack for playing close games, as 13 of their last 15 have been decided by one score. But the Lions' offense, which has the second-fewest giveaways and ranks third in total yards, will be too much.

"What a cruel blow for Detroit, who is having a great season, to lose its best defensive player, Aidan Hutchinson, for the season via celebrating a sack. This is an interesting spot for Tampa Bay, who enters off a bye, but quarterback Baker Mayfield is battling injuries to his foot and thumb. While they have a rest advantage, the Bucs also face a team who had to play overseas last week. I think this game stays close throughout regardless of Mayfield's status. Tampa Bay's strong rushing attack might give the Lions fits." Lions 25, Buccaneers 22. See his other Week 11 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 11 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified six games he expects to be decided by double digits, including two by over 20 points, potentially providing a huge payday with the alternate lines. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 11 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 11 NFL game, and which six picks should you lock in now? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 11 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who's gone 23-6 with his picks over the last two weeks, and find out.