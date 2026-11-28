The Jets knocked off the Chargers by a 27-24 score last Sunday, marking the third straight week a game produced that exact score. That could be a starting point when it comes to Week 12 NFL score predictions, and it was the fifth time since Week 4 that a contest produced that score. Three of those games have featured the Browns, who may be the team to target with your Week 12 NFL bets on a correct score. Hitting on that Jets-Chargers score would have returned around +9000, so while there is high risk involved with NFL correct score bets, there's also a high reward. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cleveland hosts Vegas on Sunday night, with the Browns 4.5-point favorites. It's smaller NFL spreads that often produce the best chances at hitting on NFL exact score predictions. Other remaining games that are expected to be tight include Patriots (-3) vs. Chargers, 49ers (+1.5) vs. Seahawks and Buccaneers (-3) vs. Panthers. Before making any Week 12 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 12 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 101-60-1 (63%) on his 2026 NFL picks, including going 31-10 (76%) over the last three weeks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 12 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 12 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 12 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL Week 12 schedule, Cohen likes the Giants (-5.5, 41.5) to defeat Indianapolis at the best betting apps. The Giants also cover per Cohen, while the Over hits. The Colts have the worst turnover differential (-12) in the sport, with bottom-4 rankings in both total offense and scoring defense. Now they're turning to Anthony Richardson, who hasn't had more passing touchdowns than turnovers in 10 straight starts. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off their biggest win of the year over the Jags and have allowed just one rushing TD since Week 7, thus mitigating Indy's biggest strength in Jonathan Taylor. New York has won back-to-back matchups with Indy by double digits, and Cohen expects a similar outcome on Sunday.

"It would've been a fun storyline to see the Daniel Jones revenge game against the team who drafted him. But Indianapolis is a total disaster and let Jones go for nothing instead of trading him two weeks ago. What a dumpster fire. The Giants keep finding ways to win games and are well on their way to the NFC's No. 3 seed in the postseason come January. Don't expect much from former first round pick Anthony Richardson in his 2026 starting debut for the Colts." Giants 26, Colts 16 See his other Week 12 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 12 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified three games he expects the underdog to win straight up, potentially providing a huge payday. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 12 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 12 NFL game, and which three picks should you lock in now? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 12 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who's gone 31-10 (76%) with his picks over the last three weeks, and find out.