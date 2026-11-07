Lots of factors go into nailing a Week 9 NFL score prediction, including picking the winner, the margin of victory and hitting on the NFL exact score. For the point differential, one contest you can make Week 9 NFL prediction on has a clear trend and that's when the Seahawks host the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Four of their last five meetings in Seattle have been decided by exactly 10 points. If you expect this trend to continue, then your Week 9 NFL bets just need to decide which point values to assign to each team. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Seahawks have beaten the Cards in 10 straight meetings, regardless of location, so that could certainly help in deciding who wins. Seattle's an 8.5-point favorite on Sunday, as the line has dropped since opening at Seattle (-12.5) with Drew Lock filling in for an injured Sam Darnold, while Gardner Minshew will be under center for Arizona. Other games with a spread of at least a touchdown that you can predict an NFL exact score on include Lions vs. Dolphins (+6.5), 49ers vs. Raiders (+9.5) and Chiefs vs. Jets (+9.5). Before making any Week 9 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 9 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 70-50-1 (58%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 9 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 9 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 9 NFL picks

After diving into all 15 games from the NFL Week 9 schedule, Cohen recommends backing San Francisco (-9.5, 51.5) to defeat the Raiders at the best betting apps, while the Over also hits. San Fran is coming off a bye, and the Niners are 8-1 straight-up following their last nine bye weeks.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are 1-5 over their last six with a rest disadvantage, which doesn't even take into account the decided talent disadvantage on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams have top-6 scoring offenses, but Vegas is No. 31 in scoring defense, while the Niners are No. 6. Cohen also notes the recent high-scoring trend in Raiders games in predicting this one to easily eclipse the total, even with the Niners missing receivers Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Christian Kirk (knee).

"Six straight Raiders games have seen 56 or more points and have hit the Over line. Until the trend is broken, I'm playing it. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will be staples on my DFS teams this weekend especially since they're rested and coming off a bye week. The 49ers, despite their rash of injuries, seem to have a great chance at claiming the top seed in the NFC come January." 49ers 34, Raiders 24 See his other Week 9 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 9 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified five games projected to be decided by 13+ points, potentially providing a huge payday with the alternate lines. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 9 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 9 NFL game, and which five teams win big? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 9 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 64% of his NFL straight-up picks since 2025, and find out.