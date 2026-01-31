Just two teams remain this NFL season, with either the NFC's Seattle Seahawks or AFC's New England Patriots taking home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 8. Seattle was the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round playoff bye before taking down two division rivals in the postseason while New England went from 3-14 to 14-3 in Mike Vrabel's first year as head coach to win the AFC East before taking down Los Angeles, Houston and Denver en route to the franchise's NFL-best 12th Super Bowl appearance. This year's installment is also a rematch of Super Bowl 49, a classic game that ended with an infamous goal-line interception to give New England its then-fourth championship.

While we're just over a week away from the final game of the 2025 season, both the Seahawks and Patriots unveiled their final official injury report on Friday, Jan. 30, and it includes a few big names, particularly on the New England side of things. Here, we break down the biggest Super Bowl injuries for bettors to know and share what the latest NFL betting odds look like at DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl 60.

Super Bowl 60 injuries

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET)

The Patriots have listed a whopping nine players as questionable, with the biggest names being quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Hunter Henry, receiver Mack Hollins, right tackle Morgan Moses and starting linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane. However, it seems more likely than not that most if not all of those players will be suiting up for the big game. Henry and Moses were full participants on Friday and were listed as not having actual injuries to begin with. Landry and Spillane did not participate in practice at all this week, however.

Naturally, all eyes are on Maye, the second-year quarterback and NFL MVP finalist. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday. He's been nursing a right shoulder injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos, but he missed practice Friday, Vrabel told reporters, due to an illness.

As for Seattle, both its fullbacks are questionable in Robbie Ouzts and Brady Russell, and Ouzts just missed the NFC title game against the Rams with a neck injury, though he returned to practice this week. Seattle will also again be without No. 2 back and team rushing touchdown leader Zach Charbonnet as he tore his ACL in the Divisional Round against the 49ers.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in Super Bowl 60 over the Patriots, and the total is 45.5. The Seahawks are 13-5 against the spread this year and are 10-8 to the Over. The Patriots are 14-6 against the spread and 12-8 to the Over.