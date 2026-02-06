Super Bowl 60 is nearly upon us as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots meet for the second time in the big game's history. New England famously won Super Bowl 49 on a fabled goal-line interception, but both teams are much different now. Bill Belichick was on the sidelines for the Pats back then while Tom Brady was under center. Now, former New England star Mike Vrabel is wrapping up his first season as the team's head coach while getting great quarterback play from second-year star Drake Maye. As for Seattle, gone are Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson and in are Mike Macdonald and Sam Darnold. Both quarterbacks have been in the spotlight not just with their play, but due to injuries ahead of Super Bowl 60. Now, both teams have released their final official injury reports on Friday, Feb. 6. Here, we break down the biggest Super Bowl injuries for bettors to know and share what the latest NFL betting odds look like at DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl 60. For more Super Bowl 60 betting analysis and expert picks, visit SportsLine.

Super Bowl 60 injuries

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET)

All in all, both teams are in really good shape on the injury front entering the weekend. Both teams presented good news on Friday as New England didn't list star quarterback Drake Maye with any designation, and the same is the case for Seattle's standout rookie safety Nick Emmanwori. Maye was limited at times with a shoulder injury and even missed practice last week with an illness. Emmanwori suffered an ankle injury at practice on Wednesday and didn't practice Thursday, but he was a full participant on Friday. Additionally, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been dealing with an oblique injury this postseason, was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday after being limited throughout the playoffs.

Two Patriots starters on defense -- linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane -- are questionable to play, as is rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer. Spillane had 97 total tackles this season and was limited Thursday and Friday while Landry had 8.5 sacks in the regular season and was limited Wednesday and Friday but didn't practice Thursday. For Seattle, starting rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts is questionable with a neck injury that caused him to miss the NFC title game.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in Super Bowl 60 over the Patriots, and the total is 45.5. Seattle is a -230 money line favorite (wager $230 to win $100) while the Patriots are +190 underdogs (wager $100 to win $190). The Seahawks are 14-5 against the spread this year and are 10-9 to the Over. The Patriots are 14-6 against the spread and 12-8 to the Over. Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 overall records.