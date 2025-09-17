The Green Bay Packers entered 2025 with high expectations after making the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Not only did Green Bay make the postseason in consecutive years, but those two playoff teams were the youngest based on average age in NFL history. With Matt LaFleur back as head coach and the team drafting receiver Matthew Golden for Jordan Love to throw to, the Packers were set to enter 2025 as a Super Bowl sleeper.

And then the big trade happened.

After months of tension between himself and the Dallas Cowboys, All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons was dealt from Dallas to Green Bay for a package of first-round picks. Parsons also promptly got a contract extension, making him far and away the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

So far, so good for Parsons and Co. as the Packers are 2-0 after dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, two playoff teams from a year ago with high-powered offenses Parsons and defensive coordinator Jeff Haffley shut down.

Now, the Packers are the favorites at top sportsbooks to get out of the NFC and win the Super Bowl, leapfrogging the Philadelphia Eagles who not only won the Super Bowl last season, but beat the Packers in the first round of the playoffs.

With the Packers overtaking the Eagles as NFC favorites, just how good are they?

Packers Lambeau Leap the Eagles in NFL futures odds

The Eagles, after winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history last year, entered 2025 as the cream of the crop in the NFC. While some AFC squads had shorter Super Bowl odds than Philly ahead of Week 1, the Eagles had the shortest odds to get to the Super Bowl out of the NFC as well as the shortest odds of any NFC team to win it all. That's no longer the case.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers have the shortest odds to win the NFC at +320 and the third-shortest Super Bowl futures odds in the NFL at +650, best among all NFC teams. The Eagles, meanwhile, are +750 to repeat as Super Bowl champs (fourth-shortest odds) and +360 to win the NFC (second-shortest behind Green Bay).

The SportsLine Inside the Lines team, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Packers winning the NFC North in over 75% of simulations, making the postseason in nearly 97% of simulations, winning the NFC in over 22% of simulations and winning the Super Bowl in over 17% of simulations. All of those numbers are tops in the NFC.

What's interesting is this has far less to do with anything the Eagles have done and everything to do with Green Bay. Philadelphia is 2-0 with wins over Dallas and Kansas City to kick off 2025. The Eagles haven't completely blown anyone away just yet, but the Cowboys' offense appears much improved and Philadelphia beat the Chiefs in February's Super Bowl.

That's an impressive start to the year, just not as impressive as what Green Bay has done. The Packers held the high-flying Lions to 13 points in Week 1. In Week 2, Detroit scored 52 against the Chicago Bears. The Packers followed that up with a 27-18 win over the Commanders in a game where Washington just never appeared comfortable offensively. In limited snaps, Parsons has 1.5 sacks already, and Green Bay ranks third in yards allowed and fourth in points allowed through two weeks. This was a defense that was a top-five or top-10 unit in nearly every key category last year, and adding Parsons to the mix certainly doesn't hurt, regardless of whatever Jerry Jones tries to say about Parson's run defense.

The addition of Parsons has glossed over what Love and the offense have done, too, ranking 12th in yards and sixth in points. That unit should only continue to grow with Love under center and Golden developing as a rookie receiver. Tucker Kraft may be this year's breakout tight end, too, as he has 140 yards and two touchdowns already a year after he had 707 yards for seven scores.

Add that all together and combine that with a head coach who has won over 67% of his games and is just 45 years old and this Packers team may not just be a problem this year, but for the foreseeable future.