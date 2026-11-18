The Giants, Texans and Packers were some of the teams to suffer upsets in Week 10. The biggest was Cleveland's 27-24 win over Houston after trailing by 17 points in the first half. Despite many players finding themselves out of the running in their respective pools, Survivor Revival pools do give players a second chance. Six teams are on their byes, including the Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots and Seahawks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are five games in Week 11 with spreads in double digits, including four on Sunday. The widest are Buffalo Bills (-16.5) over the visiting Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs (-15.5) over the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Other wide spreads include the Chicago Bears (-11.5) over the visiting New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos (-10) over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Buffalo has won the last 10 home games against Miami, which could have appeal with NFL eliminator pools. Who should you trust on this challenging NFL survivor slate?

Before making any Week 11 NFL survivor pool picks or survivor revival predictions, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the Week 11 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 11 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

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Top Week 11 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, the model is not confident in the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 4.5-point and -217 money-line road favorites at the best betting apps against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are coming off a 38-18 loss at Cincinnati, while Philadelphia is coming off its bye following a 19-11 Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. Pittsburgh has not won in Philadelphia since 1965.

The Steelers are led by 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He is completing 59.9% of his passes for 2,014 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions and an 86.4 rating. Running back Jaylen Warren leads the ground attack, rushing 126 times for 719 yards and two touchdowns. He has had seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 51. They are 1-3 on the road this season with the only win, a 26-19 overtime victory at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18.

After winning their first two games, the Eagles have struggled mightily, especially after losing quarterback Jalen Hurts to what could be a season-ending blood clot. Tight end Dallas Goedert has been a bright spot on offense. He has 31 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the seven-game losing streak, the Eagles have been tough at home, losing by four to the Rams on Oct. 4, by two to Jacksonville on Oct. 11 and eight against the New York Giants on Nov. 8. The model has the Steelers winning by just a field goal, so there are plenty of better options on the board. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 11 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in nearly 90% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 11 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 11, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $5,000 since its inception.