Week 1 of the NFL season is now just under two weeks away, and it could be the most challenging slate for NFL survivor picks. Because none of the 32 teams have played yet, there is no in-season data to utilize. There are also several divisional matchups between rivals, including 49ers vs. Rams (-3.5), Packers vs. Vikings (-1.5), Commanders vs. Eagles (-4.5), Cowboys vs. Giants (+2.5) and Broncos vs. Chiefs (-2.5). Minnesota was a 1.5-point underdog originally but is now favored after Kyler Murray was named the starter at quarterback. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Meanwhile no game has a larger NFL spread to consider for Week 1 NFL knockout picks than Cardinals vs. Chargers (-10.5), as Arizona lost nine straight to end last season and still doesn't have a long-term solution at quarterback. Is that the game to target in Week 1 NFL survivor picks, or should you save the Chargers for another week?

Before making any Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks or NFL knockout pool picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the Week 1 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 1 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, we can tell you the model is shying away from the Dallas Cowboys (-2.5), even though they are -148 favorites on the money line against the Giants. The New York Giants went 4-13 last season and have since hired a new coaching staff, led by former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Quarterback Jaxson Dart will look to build on a season in which he threw for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games played, and he could have star receiver Malik Nabers back from a knee injury in Week 1.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott enters his 11th season and is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. The Cowboys were on track to make the postseason before losing four of their last five games in 2025. The projects that the Giants to win in 49% of simulations, making the Cowboys an extremely risky selection. See which team to pick instead here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in well over 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 1 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.