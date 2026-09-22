Upsets spelled doom for some survivor pick players and Week 3 is set to offer more challenges as the NFL season progresses. More divisional matches could complicate matters as rivals clash, including Texans vs. Colts (+2.5) and Bengals vs. Steelers (+3.5). Other intriguing matchups have Ravens vs. Cowboys (+3) in a game being played in Brazil, Rams vs. Broncos (+2.5), Vikings vs. Buccaneers (+2.5) and Patriots vs. Jaguars (-2.5). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Meanwhile no game has a larger NFL spread to consider for Week 3 NFL knockout picks than Chiefs vs. Dolphins (+11.5), as Miami's struggles continued with a 35-13 loss at San Francisco. Kansas City, meanwhile, stayed unbeaten with a 33-30 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday night. Before making any Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the Week 3 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 3 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

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Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, the model is not confident in the Carolina Panthers, who are 2.5-point and -152 money-line favorites at the best betting apps against the Browns in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

After losing 59-37 to the Chicago Bears in the season opener, the Panthers rebounded in a big way, pounding the Atlanta Falcons 34-3 on Sunday. Bryce Young has thrown for 648 yards and six touchdowns over the first two weeks. But which Panthers team will show up on Sunday?

After getting blown out at Jacksonville 34-10 in the opener, Cleveland stunned the Buccaneers in Tampa, 23-19. Now they prepare for their home opener. Deshaun Watson was serviceable in the win, but how will he react in front of a hostile home crowd? SportsLine's model is projecting just a 3-point margin between the teams as Carolina wins 57% of the time, making the Panthers a risky survivor pick this week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in nearly 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 3 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.