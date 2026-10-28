The NFL survivor pool has thinned out considerably after another rough week for the favorites. Among the casualties included the 49ers, Jets, Panthers and Texans, who entered as 10.5-point favorites over the Giants. Despite many players finding themselves out of the running in their respective pools, Survivor Revival pools do give players a second chance. Because of four byes, Week 8 will have only 14 games. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

This Sunday will feature a vast majority of home favorites, but there are some pot holes along the way for pool players to navigate through. Among the matchups include Cardinals vs. Cowboys (-6.5), Falcons vs. Buccaneers (-2), Ravens vs. Bills (-3.5), Browns vs. Steelers (-3.5), Colts vs. Jaguars (-7.5), Vikings vs. Lions (-3.5) and Chargers vs. Rams (-6.5). The largest spread of the day has the Bengals (-10.5) over the visiting Titans, who have been competitive of late, losing three games by one score, and winning one by one score over the past five weeks. Who should you trust on this challenging NFL survivor slate?

Before making any Week 8 NFL survivor pool picks or Survivor revival predictions, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the Week 8 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 8 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

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Top Week 8 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, the model is not confident in the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who are 1.5-point and -125 money-line favorites at the best betting apps against the 5-2 Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are coming off their worst performance of the year in a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on 'Sunday Night Football.'

Despite beating Denver 31-10 in the season opener on Sept. 14, the model has the Chiefs winning 47% of the time in Week 8, making them an extremely risky pick. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City offense. In six starts, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,474 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. Running back Kenneth Walker III leads the rushing attack, carrying 120 times for 701 yards and six touchdowns. He was held to 36 yards on 14 carries at Seattle.

Denver, the defending AFC West champions, are on a three-game winning streak. The Broncos are led by quarterback Bo Nix, who has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,271 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been picked off three times. The model has Denver winning 56% of the time, so there are several other favorites it prefers this week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 8 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in well over 70% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 8 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 8, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $5,000 since its inception.