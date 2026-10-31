The NFL survivor pool has thinned out considerably after another rough week for the favorites. Among the casualties included the 49ers, Jets, Panthers and Texans, who entered as 10.5-point favorites over the Giants. Despite many players finding themselves out of the running in their respective pools, Survivor Revival pools do give players a second chance. Because of four byes, Week 8 will have only 14 games. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bengals (-11.5) hosting the Titans and the Jaguars (-10) hosting the Colts will be popular matchups for anybody who has yet to use those sides. Both underdogs are AFC South sellers who do not appear to be in a position pull off an upset this week. Patriots (-7) vs. Dolphins, Cowboys (-7) vs. Cardinals and Rams (-6.5) vs. Chargers are other games with a spread of more than touchdown that Survivor players will consider. The Rams are the home team in that all-Los Angeles matchup, as the Chargers look to end a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Before making any Week 8 NFL survivor pool picks or Survivor revival predictions, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the Week 8 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 8 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

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Top Week 8 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, the model is not confident in the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who are 1.5-point and -125 money-line favorites at the best betting apps against the 5-2 Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are coming off their worst performance of the year in a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on 'Sunday Night Football.'

Despite beating Denver 31-10 in the season opener on Sept. 14, the model has the Chiefs winning 47% of the time in Week 8, making them an extremely risky pick. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City offense. In six starts, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,474 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. Running back Kenneth Walker III leads the rushing attack, carrying 120 times for 701 yards and six touchdowns. He was held to 36 yards on 14 carries at Seattle.

Denver, the defending AFC West champions, are on a three-game winning streak. The Broncos are led by quarterback Bo Nix, who has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,271 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been picked off three times. The model has this game as a complete 50/50 split, so there are several other favorites who are better plays despite the overall success K.C. has had this season. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 8 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in well over 70% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 8 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 8, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $5,000 since its inception.